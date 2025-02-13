"ADD IT TO THE LIST PEOPLE !!!!!" — BTS ARMY erupts in joy as RM's Lost MV earns a nomination for Best Music Video at the British Arrows Awards 2025

On February 12, 2025, Kim Namjoon, aka BTS' RM's music video Lost, was nominated for Best Music Video at the British Arrows Awards.

This nomination represents the first time a Korean artist has received acclaim from these esteemed awards, founded in 1976 to celebrate the best in moving image advertising in the UK.

The music video is directed by Aube Perrie, famously known for directing the Harry Styles music video, Satellite. As per the press release, the track

"conveys a hopeful message that even if one is lost, perhaps it may all be fine if lost with friends by one’s side."

Lost maintains its award season momentum by also receiving a nomination for Best Music Video at SXSW, followed by a nod at the British Arrows Awards.

Fans were thrilled by the nomination and took to the internet to praise RM for a new achievement.

Fans flooded X with congratulatory messages and expressed their pride and admiration for the idol.

More about RM's solo works Right Place Wrong Person and Indigo

Before enlisting in the South Korean Army, Lost vocalist treated his fans to two studio albums, Indigo and Right Place Wrong Person, or RPWP.

Indigo was released in December 2022, and Right Place Wrong Person was released in May 2024.

The BTS leader announced his debut studio album, Indigo, in December 2022 on Weverse, where he shared that he has been working on it for the last four years. The album features ten tracks and collaborations with various artists, including Youjeen, Erykah Badu, Anderson.Paak, Tablo, and Colde.

The album's lead single, Wildflower, debuted at number 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the best-selling song of the week on the Digital Song Sales chart. The album, however, peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 charts and received critical acclaim.

His second studio album, Right Place Wrong Person (RPWP), features 11 tracks with collaborations from Little Simz, Domi & JD Beck, and Moses Sumney.

The album debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Top Rap Albums chart. Its lead single, Come Back to Me, peaked at #24 on the Billboard Global Chart 200. Billboard, NME, and Rolling Stone recognised it as one of the best albums of the year's first half.

RM: Right People, Wrong Place, a documentary film that chronicles the artistic and creative journey behind the album's creation and the final eight months before his enlistment, premiered at the Busan International Film Festival in October 2024.

The BTS rapper is currently serving in the South Korean military and, along with his bandmates Jimin, V, Jungkook, and Suga, is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

