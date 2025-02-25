BTS’ Min Yoongi’s fan-driven birthday project ‘SUGA Forest’ wins Seoul Environmental Award for sustainability efforts

On February 25, 2025, the 'SUGA Forest'—a fan-driven environmental initiative in honor of BTS member Min Yoongi (SUGA)—was awarded the 'Environmental Stepping Stone Award' by the Seoul Environmental Federation.

The '2024 People Who Made Seoul Beautiful' award honors those contributing to environmental protection and sustainability in Seoul. The SUGA Forest initiative, launched by BTS ARMY in March 2024 for SUGA’s 32nd birthday in 2025, received this award. The plaque is made of recycled plastic, reflecting its eco-friendly mission.

Notably, the project was undertaken and supervised by the Seoul Environmental Federation and the Korea National Park Service’s Bukhansan Ecological Exploration Center. It is important to note that this is the first time in history that a celebrity-based forestation initiative was supported by national organizations.

Other projects, such as 'Jin Forest,' which is dedicated to fellow BTS member Kim Seok-jin was recognized by the General Assembly of the Seoul Environment Association as one of the people who made Seoul beautiful in 2022.

A BTS Forest that was established through fan donations at Seoul's Nanji Han River Park, repeats the collective commitment of BTS fans towards environmental sustainability.

BTS' SUGA military enlistment deets and discharge information

On September 22, 2023, BTS' SUGA enlisted for the alternative service in the South Korean military. Due to his previous shoulder injury, the idol was categorized in Grade 4. For the unversed, Grade 4 often leads to public service work while Grade 5 to 7 leads to exemption from service altogether.

In South Korea, all physically fit male citizens between the ages of 18 to 30 are required to enlist in the military to serve a mandatory period of 18 to 21 months. Recruits who are deemed physically unfit due to physical injuries but can still be enlisted had to undergo alternate service.

The alternate service often involves work under various agencies, including other government services and welfare institutions such as schools, government buildings, nursing homes, and subways.

The recruits aren't designated as commissioned active-duty soldiers. They are categorized as non-commissioned social service workers. Additionally, as per the regulations for alternative service, it is three months longer than that in the regular 18-month military enlistment.

Hence the BTS rapper is scheduled to complete his service is June 21, 2025, after fulfilling 21 months.

In other news, the BTS rapper was involved in a DUI incident in August 2024 amidst his ongoing service. According to BBC, SUGA's BAC was around 0.227%, resulting in him getting fined 15 million KRW (around $10,477.05).

However, the idol faced severe public backlash after media outlet JTBC aired fake CCTV footage defaming him. On August 16, 2024, JTBC publically apologized to SUGA on national TV for misreporting the incident and airing unverified and altered footage.

