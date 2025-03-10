BTS' j-hope's ‘Sweet Dreams’ sparks a global dance trend, racking up 200 million views on Instagram Reels in just 3 days

On March 10, 2025, j-hope's Sweet Dreams dance challenge hit 200 million views. It reached the milestone in just three days on BTS’s official Instagram Reels. Multiple artists participated in the challenge, which contributed to its rapid spread on the platform.

On TikTok, more than 144,000 uploaded posts feature the song Sweet Dreams. The track was first made available through an exclusive preview on TikTok on February 28, 2025, at 11 PM KST. Since then, around 14,000 videos have been made daily using the track.

The BTS star started the Sweet Dreams dance challenge with bandmate Jin. SHINee’s Taemin, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi and Woozi, TXT’s Yeonjun, ENHYPEN’s NI-KI, ATEEZ’s San, Aespa’s Karina, and LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin are seen in clips that have followed. He also collaborated with TWICE’s Momo and Nayeon.

At the end of the video featuring Nayeon and Momo, the three exchanged group signs. Hobi performed TWICE’s signature pose, while the TWICE members formed Bangtan’s seven sign.

BTS' j-hope’s Sweet Dreams dominates charts

j-hope’s new single Sweet Dreams, features Grammy-winning R&B artist Miguel, and is dominating the charts right now. The song has topped the Worldwide iTunes Songs and European iTunes Songs charts for three consecutive days.

Post release, Sweet Dreams hit #1 on iTunes Top Songs in 83 countries. The list includes the U.S., France, Australia, Japan, Canada, Argentina. Indonesia, the Philippines, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Spain, and Thailand.

Sweet Dreams claimed the leading spot on Japan’s Oricon Daily Digital Single Ranking, too. Furthermore, the track topped Billboard’s New Music Poll. It seized 77% of votes and was picked as the week’s favorite new release. The song surpassed Jennie's Ruby, which polled 12%, and Lady Gaga’s Mayhem (7%). The poll also featured Doechii and Dolly Parton.

The track was dropped on March 7, 2025, at midnight KST, and marked the Bangtan Boy's first solo release since he completed military service. To mark the release, j-hope hosted an offline fan event called Sweet Dreamland, held at the Seom Gavit Convention Hall on Some Sevit in Seoul.

Recently, the South Korean artist debuted solo on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It was a part of his ongoing promotion and, during the appearance, j-hope performed Sweet Dreams.

BTS' j-hope is on his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. It started in Seoul, South Korea, with three shows at KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025. The K-pop idol will start his US tour on March 13 with two nights at New York’s Barclays Center.

His tour covers cities in Asia and North America. Stops include Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Mexico City, Manila, Saitama, Osaka, Taipei, Macau, Bangkok, Singapore, and Jakarta.

