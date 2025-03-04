“I'm so excited”- Fans thrilled as BTS’ j-hope is set to make his solo debut appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

On Monday, March 3, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon released a teaser revealing that BTS's j-hope will be making his solo debut appearance on the US talk show. The appearance is scheduled to be released on March 10, and he will also be performing his recent and other solo tracks on the show.

While the idol has previously attended the show alongside his fellow BTS members, fans and netizens are excited to see how the K-pop idol interacts and expresses himself at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with his solo appearance.

Additionally, fans are also intrigued to learn more about the idol and his solo career through his upcoming talk show appearance.

Here are a few fan reactions on X regarding the same:

"I'm so excited"

"bts members all making their solo debuts on jimmy fallon is iconic" said a fan on X

"I really do love that they always go to Jimmy Fallon’s show no matter what" added another fan

"When you treat them (and us!!!) right, they will keep coming back to you. Excited to see Hobi on the Tonight Show!" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens shared their excitement for BTS's j-hope's solo debut at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"This is so cute - I love the imaginative way they've introduced all the members who went on The Tonight Show" stated a fan

"OH MY GOD CANT WAITTTTTTTTT LETS MEEET SOON FALLON" added an X user

"Jimmy Fallon the most Army of the ARMYS, never fails!" said a netizen

"With J-hope’s Tonight Show debut, all BTS members are making waves solo. What a historic moment." commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope and his recent solo activities

BTS' j-hope or Jung Ho-seok is a South Korean singer and dancer who debuted under BigHit Entertainment in 2013, alongside his fellow BTS members. He stands as a member of the group's Rap Line subunit, which also includes the members, RM and SUGA.

The K-pop idol, following his recent discharge from the military in October 17, 2024, has slowly been reentering the industry. While he made his official solo debut with the release of his studio album, Jack In The Box, in July 2022, he made his solo world tour announcement soon after his military discharge.

The tour kickstarted on February 28 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

The tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, is also expected to make stops across 15 cities in the world. Here are the dates and venues of j-hope's ongoing first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE:

Seoul, South Korea : February 28 – March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome

: February 28 – March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome Brooklyn, New York, USA : March 13 – 14, 2025, at Barclays Center

: March 13 – 14, 2025, at Barclays Center Chicago, Illinois, USA : March 17 — 18, 2025, at Allstate Arena

: March 17 — 18, 2025, at Allstate Arena Mexico City, Mexico : March 22 — 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes

: March 22 — 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes San Antonio, Texas, USA : March 26 — 27, 2025, at Frost Bank Center

: March 26 — 27, 2025, at Frost Bank Center Oakland, California, USA : March 31 — April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena

: March 31 — April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena Los Angeles, California, USA : April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium

: April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium Manila, Philippines : April 12 — 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena

: April 12 — 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena Saitama, Japan : April 19 – 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena

: April 19 – 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena Singapore : April 26 — 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium

: April 26 — 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium Jakarta, Indonesia : May 3 – 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena

: May 3 – 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena Bangkok, Thailand : May 10 — 11, 2025, at Impact Arena

: May 10 — 11, 2025, at Impact Arena Macau : May 17 — 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena

: May 17 — 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena Taipei, Taiwan : April 24 — 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

: April 24 — 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena) Osaka, Japan: May 31 – June 1, 2025, at Kyocera Dome

Additionally, the setlist of the tour not only includes tracks from his studio album, but also includes his songs from his previous solo mixtapes, his independent releases on Soundtrack, and tracks from BTS' discography.

On the other hand, BTS' j-hope also released a new track in collaboration with Do Toliver, LV BAG, produced by Pharrel Williams, on February 21.

He's scheduled to roll out another single with Miguel, called Sweet Dreams, on March 7.

