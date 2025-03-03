"This is so beautiful"— Internet in awe over ARMY's surprise flashlight event during j-hope's 'Sweet Dreams' performance at his final Seoul concert

On March 2, 2025, BTS' j-hope wrapped up the final night of his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Seoul. A heartfelt moment left both him and fans emotional on the last day of the three days. As he performed his unreleased song, Sweet Dreams, the crowd had a special surprise prepared.

The crowd turned on their phone flashlights instead of waving their official light sticks. The display transformed the KSPO Dome into a sea of glowing lights, creating an atmosphere that resembled a night sky filled with stars.

j-hope, caught off guard by the unexpected gesture, addressed the fans after he finished singing the track. He looked around, visibly moved by the sight.

“I had to focus on my new song but I couldn’t. You guys made this performance of the new song even more beautiful,” he said (as translated by @TheePopCore).

As the clips from the concert were shared online, netizens who were not there physically took to social media to praise the surprise event.

"This is so beautiful," an X user wrote.

Many praised ARMY for organizing the event, calling it a beautiful tribute to the BTS member.

"This is beautiful i’m so proud to be army. Good job ARMY," an X user remarked.

"A project turned out well," a netizen mentioned.

"BTS is amazing And ARMY is amazing too We make each other great," a fan commented.

"The flashlights during sweet dreams, omg this is so pretty," another person added.

Others also chimed in, stating how the Arson rapper "deserves" all this. They stated that the surprise event made them emotional.

"MY HOBI YOU DESERVE THE WORLD," an X user added.

"It was beautiful! I was so emotional during Hobi’s last concert?," a fan commented.

"I'm gonna cry he deserved all the love in the world," another person wrote.

More about the world tour as BTS' j-hope shares his thoughts on Sweet Dreams

Following the song, j-hope shared his thoughts on the unreleased track and the surprise fan event. Speaking about the inspiration behind Sweet Dreams, he revealed that after completing his military service, he reflected on what kind of music he wanted to create next.

Describing it as a “love song,” he said that the song carries a message of affection and longing.

"It's just a song full of my heart towards you. A love song by j-hope, what'd that be like? I always wondered about this topic. So I produced the song with “love" as the theme. That's how it was born," he said (as translated by @Lovly_mochitwin).

Sweet Dreams, featuring Grammy-winning R&B singer Miguel, is set for official release on March 7, 2025. As per BIGHIT Music's Weverse notice, the song has smooth R&B melodies with instrumentals, showing the idol's more romantic side.

The lyrics describe an emotional connection, with lines like:

"I just wanna love you like that, love you right back // Closed curtains, open eyes, lay down your skin on mine…"

J-hope is now preparing to take HOPE ON THE STAGE to international audiences. His world tour includes 31 performances across 15 cities, starting with North America, before heading to Asia.

The next stop for j-hope will be Brooklyn on March 13, followed by Chicago, Mexico City, Los Angeles, and more.

