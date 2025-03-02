"A true class act!"– Fans applaud BTS' j-hope for giving individual recognition to dancers and musicians at his solo concert

On March 2, 2025, BTS' j-hope concluded his third and final HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Seoul. Fans who attended the concerts praised the rapper not just for his performances, but also for the way he honored his crew.

Instead of a general acknowledgment, he gave individual recognition to each dancer and musician, ensuring their names were displayed on the big screen as they performed.

During the show, as NEURON played, j-hope took a moment to introduce his dance crew. One by one, he called out their names while they danced on raised platforms with their names in bright lights.

The first to be introduced were Misha, KYME, and Will, followed by Tyra, Maasa, and Tee. Next, Ryan, Gabi, and Nicki had their spotlight, with Firebac, TUTAT, Neal, and Sinvy appearing next. The entire dance crew then came together for a final bow in front of the audience.

Later, j-hope also gave his live band their recognition. During his performance of Hope World, he introduced each musician. JunP on keyboard, MiKiIm on guitar, Kyto6 serving as bandmaster, and Ebinem on drums were all featured on the screen.

ARMYs (BTS' fanbase) took to social media to express their admiration for j-hope’s humility and respect for his team. An X user @HopeStreet wrote:

"Hobi made sure to put a spotlight on every single person who shared the stage with him – both musicians and dancers – and flashed their names on the screens. A true class act!"

Many noted that while artists often acknowledge their crew, it was rare to see someone go to this level of detail, treating them as stars in their own right.

"Hobi flashing the name of every single person who workes him on the screen and introduce them to the audience individually... imagine working with an artist like that! That is CLASSY!" an X user wrote.

"Ive never seen any artist value their staff and their backup musicians + dancers like bts do, treating them with as much respect and admiration as they would to a fellow big artist i love you hobi," a netizen remarked.

"Hobi ALWAYS making sure every dancer is spotlighted by their name, treated and credited like a collaborating artist. The humility, the respect, for such a huge star is even more insane," a fan commented.

"Hobi is the very first artist i have ever seen highlight his backup dancers INDIVIDUALLY, BY NAME, like he will always ALWAYS respect dancers and the art of dance it runs in his veins and he knows that dance connects people of all communities i love him sososo MUCH," another person wrote.

Fans also recalled how he previously credited all his dancers in the Chicken Noodle Soup music video, further proving his deep appreciation for those who work alongside him.

"on a festival headline, on his own show, even on his music video final, he is treating them like his co-stars," a fan added.

"He listed all his dancers in the credits of Chicken Noodle Soup MV too. He has great admiration and respect for dancers and dance crews. He is an amazing person," an X user wrote.

"Not just the dance crew but also love how he always mentions the band by name i love him," another fan remarked.

BTS' j-hope wraps up Seoul concerts and prepares to take HOTS tour worldwide

With the Seoul leg of HOPE ON THE STAGE now complete, j-hope is set to take his solo tour across North America and other parts of Asia. The three-night event at KSPO Dome marked his grand return to the stage after completing military service. Fans were also treated to the live premiere of his unreleased song Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel), which will be officially released on March 7.

The setlist for j-hope's Seoul concerts featured a mix of his solo tracks and BTS classics. Some of the performances included Arson, MORE, MIC Drop, and Daydream, among others.

Here’s the full list of j-hope's upcoming tour dates:

Brooklyn – March 13, March 14

Chicago – March 17, March 18

Mexico City – March 22, March 23

San Antonio – March 26, March 27

Oakland – March 31, April 1

Los Angeles – April 4, April 6

Manila – April 12, April 13

Saitama – April 19, April 20

Singapore – April 26, April 27

Jakarta – May 3, May 4

Bangkok – May 10, May 11

Macau – May 17, May 18

Taipei – May 24, May 25

Osaka – May 31, June 1

With the tour officially underway, fans can look forward to seeing what else j-hope has planned for the coming months.

Meanwhile, on the last day of the concert, BTS' eldest member, Jin also showed up to see j-hope's performance.

