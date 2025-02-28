"IT SOUNDS SO GOOD" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope debuts Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) ahead of its release on the first day of his solo world tour

On February 28, 2025, BTS’ j-hope kicked off his highly anticipated HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. The concert marked the beginning of his first solo tour, featuring a night of performances for fans. As announced earlier, the rapper debuted his upcoming single Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) live for the first time, ahead of its official release on March 7.

As soon as the first notes of Sweet Dreams played, the crowd erupted in excitement. The song is said to blend R&B and pop, showcasing the combination of both the artists' vocals and emotional depth.

Throughout the show, j-hope interacted with fans, sharing his thoughts on the song. He expressed his nervousness about performing an unreleased track but was thrilled to witness the audience’s enthusiastic response.

Fans who attended the concert took to social media to express their admiration, praising both the song’s composition and his performance. An X user, @kkulagustd, wrote,

"IT SOUNDS SO GOOD oh they did their big one with this song."

Many described the track by j-hope and Miguel as "dreamy," with lyrics that left them eager for its official release.

"sweet dreams is soooo beautiful and dreamy," a fan comented.

"oh ill be listening to this on repeat when its out ITS SO GOOD," another X user added.

"Choreo was EVERYTHING and the way he slid on the second verse?? I need this song like YESTERDAY," a netizen wrote.

"Oh boy that Sweet Dreams song, the outfilt, his voice, the lyrics, the moves... "I give you everything you need tonight..."," a fan mentioned.

Some also named the new song by j-hope a "masterpiece," further building anticipation for the studio version of Sweet Dreams.

"I NEED TO WAIT 7 MORE DAYS FOR THE SONG TO OFFICIALLY DROP THIS IS UNFAIR," a fan remarked.

"Music to my ears Already in love with this song M A S T E R P I E C E," an X user commented.

"Song is so beautiful i want it right now on streaming platform.. Then i can lisent 24/7 hours," another person added.

BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour: Dates and locations

HOPE ON THE STAGE will continue in Seoul for two more nights before heading to international destinations. j-hope's tour will span 31 concerts across 15 cities, including stops in North America and Asia. Fans unable to attend in person can watch the performances via online streaming.

Here is the full schedule of j-hope's tour schedule:

Seoul – February 28, March 1, March 2 Brooklyn – March 13, March 14 Chicago – March 17, March 18 Mexico City – March 22, March 23 San Antonio – March 26, March 27 Oakland – March 31, April 1 Los Angeles – April 4, April 6 Manila – April 12, April 13 Saitama – April 19, April 20 Singapore – April 26, April 27 Jakarta – May 3, May 4 Bangkok – May 10, May 11 Macau – May 17, May 18 Taipei – May 24, May 25 Osaka – May 31, June 1

Additionally, j-hope is set to headline Lollapalooza Berlin on July 12 and 13, returning to the festival scene after his 2022 Hobipalooza performance.

As BTS members prepare for their full-group reunion later in 2025, excitement remains high for both solo and group projects throughout the year.

