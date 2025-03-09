"Don't end your dating rumors like that" — Fans go wild as BTS' j-hope and TWICE's Nayeon & Momo swap group signs during 'Sweet Dreams' challenge

On March 9, 2025, BTS’ j-hope teamed with TWICE's Nayeon and Momo for the Sweet Dreams dance challenge. The challenge was launched to promote the BTS member's song of the same name featuring American singer Miguel. The video was shared on BTS' official Instagram page, which quickly gained traction.

At the end of the Sweet Dreams video challenge, the three swapped group signs. j-hope did TWICE's signature pose, while Nayeon and Momo showed Bangtan's seven sign.

The collaboration came amid rumors that BTS' j-hope and Nayeon are dating. Fans had recently compiled alleged 'proof' of them visiting the same places over the years which was reported by Koreaboo on February 19, 2025. However, neither the artists nor their agencies have confirmed the same.

The recent collaboration of j-hope and the TWICE members sparked reactions online regarding the same. One user wrote on X:

"Hobi don't end your dating rumors like that gezzz. The two of then at once," an X user commented.

Meanwhile, fans shared their excitement over seeing the idols together.

"Omg!! I just woke up and I see bangtwice. My two fav groups," a fan remarked.

"Best thing ever happened," a user said.

"I HAVE MADE MORE THAN 5 REPOSTS OF THIS BC THIS IS TOO ICONIC MY FAVS AHHHHHH," a person shared.

Many expressed their happiness over the interaction.

"No way my first biases aka dance machines are together my lold me would be so happy," a viewer wrote.

"I can't believe my eyes finally they show some interactions after so many years my heart guys I don't believe it we waited and we finally got it I am so happy I have never thought that in 2025 that something so good will happenedtbts×twice forever," a netizen added.

"As army i love twice girlies waiting for more BANGTWICEEEEE crumbs..," a fan noted.

BTS' j-hope Sweet Dreams challenge with other artists

Not only did j-hope's Sweet Dreams dance challenge feature Momo and Nayeon, but it also included multiple K-pop idols. He collaborated with his bandmate Jin, TXT's Yeonjun, SHINee's Taemin, SEVENTEEN's Woozi, and Hoshi.

The Chicken Noodle Soup singer also teamed up with ENHYPEN's NI-KI, ATEEZ's San, Aespa's Karina, and LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin. Each video came with a unique caption. An unexpected collaboration of j-hope was with BTS' longtime bodyguard, Mr. Lee.

The clip shared on BTS' official social media, showed the Bangtan Boy dancing while Mr. Lee watched. After a few beats, the bodyguard joined in, copying the moves as j-hope guided him through the steps.

BTS' j-hope's Sweet Dreams is his second solo release since returning from military service in October 2024. It follows his LV Bag collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Don Toliver. The South Korean star is also on his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour, covering 15 cities worldwide. The tour began in Seoul, South Korea, and will end in Osaka, Japan.

