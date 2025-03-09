"Such a huge effort from hoseok"- Fans react to BTS' j-hope's Sweet Dreams Flowers’ Pop-up

On March 8, 2025, @bts_bighit officially announced that they were organizing BTS' j-hope's Sweet Dreams Flowers' Pop-up between March 8 and March 9 from 10 am to 5 pm ET. The pop-up will be held at Genesis House, 40A 10th Ave, New York, NY 10014. The agency has stated that the supplies would be available on a first come first served basis according to the supply of the flowers.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, the news about BTS' j-hope's newest Sweet Dreams Flowers' pop-up circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed excitement to attend the event. Some even praised the male artist' effort, and an X user tweeted:

"such a huge effort from hoseok in different cities."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom stated that the flowers looked beautiful, meanwhile, many fans expressed sadness about not attending the New York pop-up event.

"Why do I always live so far away from bangtan events,"- a fan reacted.

"These are SO beautiful. The soft cream and pink rose varieties,"- a fan shared.

"It's so prettyyyy I really hope they do this in LA as well,"- a fan commented.

Ad

The netizens who attended the event stated that the flowers smelled beautiful. Some also encouraged the users to share the proof of streaming Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) on iTunes and Amazon sales music charts.

"thank you hobi. the flowers smell beautiful,"- a user reacted.

"Should require proofs of streaming and iTunes/Amazon sales before admission. Very small "price' to pay for a unique experience like this,"- a user shared.

Ad

"I hope he does this in Oakland and LA! It’s such a nice event,"- a user commented.

BTS' j-hope embarked on his solo world tour

BTS' j-hope emerged as the second member of the band to embark on his first solo world tour titled, Hope on the Stage. He kick-started the event with three shows held at the KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea, from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

Ad

Ad

He would visit other regions, including the United States, Asia, Mexico, Japan, and other locations. In recent news, the male artist made his much-anticipated solo comeback and released the third digital single, Sweet Dreams. He collaborated with the American singer-songwriter Miguel on March 7, 2025. It was unveiled through BigHit Music and distributed by YG Plus, respectively.

BTS' j-hope would hold his next stop for his Hope on the Stage concert in Brooklyn, Barclays Center, the United States on March 13 and March 14, 2025, respectively. Subsequently, he would visit Chicago in Allstate Arena on March 17 and March 18, 2025, respectively. Later, he would hold a concert in Mexico City at Palacio De Los Deportes on March 22 and March 23, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback