“He's soft launching”- Fans react as BTS' j-hope asks Miguel for relationship advice in new teaser for upcoming track Sweet Dreams

On March 6, 2025, @bts.bighitofficial released a teaser for BTS' j-hope's upcoming track Sweet Dreams, exciting fans. In the clip, j-hope asked Miguel for relationship advice, but Miguel joked that he was the worst person to ask.

Subsequently, the male artist's act of asking Miguel for advice about a girl circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed excitement about j-hope's potential relationship, and an X user tweeted:

"He's soft launching his girl"

Many fans expressed the excitement to watch BTS members in their relationship era.

"JHope…you been talking to a girl??? are we entering out Bangtan relationship era?? about damn time,"- a fan reacted.

"So happy he is going public about me, his June-born Gemini true luv,- a fan shared.

"I KNOW THIS IS JUST FOR PROMO BUT SOMEONE HOLD ME BACK CAUSE WHY AM I CRASHING OUT OVER SEEING ‘HOBI’ TEXT LIKE THIS,"- a fan commented.

Some internet users passed sarcastic comments about BTS' j-hope's latest post and stated he might be referring to Suga.

"It's me, I'm that girl he talking to. Sorry army, I really hope you support his and my wishes,"- a user reacted.

"i love that hobi is Calling yoongi a girl so openly.. thank you for accepting Her during these times,"- a user shared.

"Yall focusing on "this girl" but it's Hobi asking for Adorn, Sure Thing and How Many Drinks advice lmaooooo. Like NO Hobi,"- a user mentioned.

BTS' j-hope would make his solo comeback with Sweet Dreams

BTS' j-hope would make his much-anticipated solo comeback with Sweet Dreams on March 7, 2025, through BigHit Music and YG Plus. It would feature the American singer-songwriter Miguel.

It has been designated as the third digital single. The two physical versions of the album have been made available through the official BTS store in the United States for customers only. These included regular and instrumental.

The male artist is currently on his first solo world tour 'Hope on the Stage.' He has kickstarted from his native country, including three shows at KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea from February 28 to March 2, 2025. He would visit many other locations, such as the United S443tates, Mexico, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, and other locations.

BTS' j-hope will deliver an electrifying performance on Sweet Dreams on The Tonight Show on March 10, 2025.

