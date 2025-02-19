BTS' j-hope reportedly to appear on JTBC's 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator'

On February 19, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Star News reported that BTS' j-hope will appear on JTBC's variety show titled Please Take Care of My Refrigerator. He will attend the show individually and disclose the ingredients present in his refrigerator. According to the publication, the artist participated as a guest in the recording of the program, which has been scheduled for release on March 2, 2025.

The South Korean variety program Please Take Care of My Refrigerator centered around celebrity guests carrying their refrigerators to the studio. During the show, the famous chefs competed against each other by using the ingredients from the refrigerator for fifteen minutes.

The entertainment show aired from 2014 to 2019 and resumed broadcasting in December 2024 after a five-year break.

BTS' j-hope will embark on his 'Hope On The Stage' solo concert from Seoul, South Korea

BTS' j-hope emerged as the second member of the band to embark on a solo world tour titled 'Hope On The Stage.' He will kick-start the concert from KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea, from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

The venue details for the much-anticipated event have been listed below:

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, United States, March 13. Allstate Arena, Chicago, March 17 & March 18. Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico City, March 22 & March 23. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, United States, March 26 & 27. Oakland Arena, Oakland, March 31-April 1. BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, April 4 & April 6. SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay, Philippines, April 12 & April 23. Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan, April 19 & April 20. Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore, April 26 & April 27. Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia, May 3 & May 4. Impact Arena, Pak Kret, Thailand, May 10 & May 11. Galaxy Arena, Macau, May 17 & May 18. NTSU Arena, Taiwan, Taipei, May 24 & 25. Kyocera Dome Osaka, Osaka, Japan, May 31 and June 1.

BigHit Music has reportedly confirmed that BTS' j-hope will make his much-anticipated solo comeback in March 2025. He will release a solo single to make his return to the entertainment industry. He has also become the second member of the band to join the video-sharing platform TikTok.

In recent news, Don Toliver, Speedy, BTS' j-hope, and Pharrell Williams will release their much-awaited track named LV Bag on February 21, 2025. The song was revealed for the first time as a closing piece at the Louis Vuitton Men's fashion show during the Fall-Winter 2025, Paris, France, on January 21, 2025.

