"A masterpiece indeed"—Fans react as BTS' RM & Epik High's Tablo's 'Stop The Rain' debuts at #5 on US iTunes 

On May 2, 2025, BTS' RM & Epik High's Tablo's Stop The Rain debuted at No. 5 on the US iTunes Top Songs Chart. Subsequently, the track clinched the first spot on the US iTunes chart, followed by occupying the top rank in fifty-five countries. The song emerged as the male artist' seventh release on the US iTunes and Tablo's first.

Stop The Rain reached first place on iTunes in countries including Argentina, Australia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, the United States, and others. For those unversed, it was released on May 2, 2025, through OURS Co. and distributed by Genie Music. It was penned by lyricist Tablo and RM.

BTS' RM and Tablo's latest milestone circulated on social media, with fans appreciating the song's success. One X user wrote:

"A masterpiece indeed! The song truly deserve to rule the charts"

The fandom continued to share multiple snippets of this feat, congratulating BTS' RM and Epik High's Tablo.

"stop the rain reached #1 on iTunes! congratulations to tablo and joon , they are well deserved of this achievement," a fan reacted.

"KEEP STREAMING & BUYING Everyone we need it on #1 Anyways," a fan shared.

"Congratulations RM & Tablo," a fan commented.

The internet users expressed the gratitude to US ARMYs for streaming and buying the track from the platform.

"US ARMYs!!!!! We did it!!! You're all amazing, thank you for working so hard," a user reacted.

"Ayyy this is so good! keep this up everyone, let’s show love for stop the rain for a looooooooong time, it deserves so much flowers," a user shared.

"No. 1 on US iTunes - I'm so proud! This song is ... validation and comfort and the acknowledgement of pain that so many never get," a user mentioned.

Epik High's Tablo revealed in an interview with Weverse Magazine that his collaborative track Stop The Rain with BTS' RM is a hopeful song

On May 2, 2025, the South Korean magazine Weverse released an interview, titled, 'TABLO: 'There's no saying for sure what'll happen, but we'll keep making something together." During the conversation, the male artist shared that his collaborative track with BTS' RM Stop The Rain is a hopeful song. He further mentioned:

"You have to write it raw. And I just want to tell both our fanbases, just in case, that there's no need to worry. It shows how strong we are that it's called 'Stop The Rain.' It's actually a hopeful song."

BTS' RM is expected to be discharged from the military in June 2025.

