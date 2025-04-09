"He can’t hide anything"- Fans react as BTS' j-hope hilariously avoids requests for his encore dates in latest Weverse live

On April 9, 2025, BTS' j-hope took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he started a live broadcast interacting with the ARMY fandom. During the conversation, a user commented that the male artist had worked hard for his Hope On The Stage concert and inquired about the dates for the encore shows.

In response, he laughed, and soon after, another user urged him to reveal the venue details. Teasingly, the More singer mentioned that the comments were interesting. Subsequently, a clip from the Weverse broadcast soon circulated on social media, where the artist teased fans without unveiling the encore dates.

The fandom shared hilarious reactions, and one X user tweeted:

"he can’t hide anything even if he wanted to."

The fandom speculated that more encore dates would be announced by the end of BTS' j-hope's Hope On The Stage concert.

"The look on his face i can see it clearly, after encore is announced he'll say "ah you guessed it so early!! army and me/us are on same wavelength" "you know me/us so well" with a fond smile,"- a fan shared.

"The way he laughed.. Remember, he denied next song name "surf" when Armys said that! but this time he didn’t deny,"- a fan reacted.

"Oh we’re definitely getting encore dates in that last show.. Hobi you’re not so fooling us this time,"- a fan commented.

Internet users guessed that BTS' j-hope might announce the release of his next single and encore dates at the Manila leg of the Hope On The Stage concert.

"JUNG HOSEOK WE KNOW YOU HAVE AN ENCORE RELEASE THE DATES JUSEYO but maybe he is announcing during japan new single in manila right???,"- a user reacted.

"ARMY got their priorities straight in asking for HotS Encore dates already,"- a user shared.

"He's basically confirmed it at this point our honest boy,"- a user mentioned.

BTS' j-hope will release his third single as part of the Asian leg of the Hope On The Stage tour

On April 5, 2025, the Los Angeles Times revealed in an exclusive interview with BTS' j-hope that he would soon release the third single. It would be part of the Asian leg of his Hope On The Stage tour. The outlet disclosed that following the release of Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and Mona Lisa at two different concerts, a new track would be unveiled in the Philippines on April 12, 2025.

The male artist kicked off his first solo world tour, Hope On The Stage, on February 28, 2025. He began the event at KSPO Dome, in Seoul, South Korea. He has performed in various regions, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, and other areas of North America.

In recent news, he officially released Mona Lisa on March 21, 2025, through BigHit Music.

