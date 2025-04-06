BTS' j-hope is reportedly set to release his third single as part of the Asian leg of his Hope On The Stage tour

On April 5, 2025, the media outlet Los Angeles Times shared an exclusive interview featuring BTS' j-hope where they revealed that he would release his third single as a part of the Asian leg of his Hope On The Stage tour.

The publication mentioned that after Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and Mona Lisa were unexpectedly played at different concerts, a forthcoming track might be released in the Asian leg, which commences in Phillipines on April 12, 2025. However, the date has not been confirmed.

For those unversed, BTS' j-hope embarked on his first solo world tour from February 28, 2025. It kick-started in KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea. The idol is set to complete his North American leg on April 6 in Los Angeles. The tour has also covered cities including Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland, across North America.

BTS' j-hope shared his ambition through his latest releases, including Sweet Dreams, Mona Lisa, and more

During the conversation with the Los Angeles Times, BTS' j-hope was asked about his ambitious goals behind new releases such as Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and Mona Lisa. The interviewer also mentioned that the artist was not very concerned about Jack in the Box regarding its commercial response.

Subsequently, the male artist agreed with the point. He added that the entire process felt like a challenge he needed to face following his military service. He added:

"Up until now, I focused on what I liked, but this time, I wanted to collaborate with great producers who have a deeper understanding of the culture. I was curious about their take on j-hope as an artist."

He further explained:

"Once I took that step forward, I felt it would open up new opportunities for me to experiment and take my music to the next level. I truly feel this is a great time for me."

Moreover, BTS' j-hope elaborated on how he felt after becoming the first solo Korean artist to headline BMO Stadium. He was asked whether the Jung Ho-seok from 2013 would be able to envision the kind of success he had right now. He mentioned he was grateful to the people who were listening to his music and added:

"Of course, I could not have imagined back then that I would have this kind of life and I really appreciate what I have currently. As time passes by, I’m really grateful to see more and more people listening to and enjoying my music. I feel like it’s their support and passion that allow me to be the artist I am today."

In recent news, the male artist is set to headline the Hope On The Stage concert in Los Angeles on April 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium.

