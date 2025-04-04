 "You are an ace"- Fans react as BTS' j-hope dishes about Mona Lisa's choreography

On April 4, 2025, a clip from BTS' j-hope's 'j-hope MONA LISA Dance Practice Behind' circulated on social media where he dished about the digital single's choreography, leaving the fandom emotional. The segment was uploaded on the BANGTAN TV YouTube channel.

Ad

In the video, the male artist confessed that the dance steps were challenging, and he wondered how he used to do with the group members. He further elaborated, as translated by X user @mhereonlyforbts:

"This is hard, very hard. I keep thinking, 'How did I do this with BTS? And it's been so long since I've done choreography maybe that's why, there are some parts I can't get down. It's my first time trying something like this and this is what I've wanted to do so. I need to make it happen, and I feel like it's time for me to show this side now, I'll make it amazing no matter what."

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, the clip from the episode circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could understand his worries. An X user wanted to motivate the idol and tweeted:

"OMG MY LOVE DW YOU ARE AN ACE."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom mentioned that BTS' j-hope did an amazing job. They expressed pride in the More singer and stated he would continue to make them proud.

"Oh my hobi you really did so much amazing,"- a fan reacted.

"Did an amazing job as usual and take your time,"- a fan shared.

"He works so hard and he's so good in his work. I hate how the military made them doubt themselves,"- a fan commented.

Ad

The internet users mentioned that BTS' j-hope was humble, and they could see it through his worries and expressions.

"so humble like he isn't quite literally the best dancer in the world,"- a user reacted.

"I hope after they come back from military, they’ll have a time to adjust,"- a user shared.

"You're beyond amazing, Hobi,"- a user commented.

Ad

More about BTS' j-hope's recent activities

BTS' j-hope released Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and Mona Lisa on March 7, 2025, and March 21, 2025, respectively. The tracks were unveiled through BigHit Music. He also embarked on his solo world tour, 'Hope on the Stage' from Seoul, South Korea, from February 28 to March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome.

Ad

He would visit many locations as the part of his first-ever individual tour, which included Seoul, Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, Los Angeles, and other countries. He would visit Los Angeles at BMO Stadium on April 4 and April 6, 2025, respectively.

In recent news, BTS' j-hope emerged as the first Asian soloist to sell out two stadium shows in the United States.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More