BTS' Kim Taehyung records the 'most mentions' among K-pop artists on Japanese Google Trends

On April 4, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Star News reported that BTS' Kim Taehyung recorded the 'most mentions' among K-pop artists on Japanese Google Trends since the debut of BTS on June 13, 2013. Subsequently, he bagged the first place in Japan's several popularity ranking polls.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The K-pop idol created a new record by securing the first position for 209 consecutive weeks under the male idol ranking poll. It was conducted by the Japanese popular idol ranking site NEHAN. The survey was held between March 24 and March 31, 2025.

Simultaneously, he was also placed in first place for 205 consecutive weeks under the 'Korean Actors in Their 20s' category.

BTS' Kim Taehyung achieved the highest celebrity ranking

According to the publication, the Love Me Again singer achieved the highest 'celebrity ranking' as an individual. He surpassed not only other Korean celebrities but also Japanese actors and actresses. The male artist was placed at the No.1 position for 165 consecutive weeks under the K-pop Idol Popularity Ranking belonging to the K-board.

Ad

Meanwhile, he was also placed at the No.1 rank for 205 consecutive weeks under the Korean Actors in Their 20s category. The idol was ranked in first place for fifty-eight weeks under the Actor Popularity Ranking category of the ranking site Bihan.

Subsequently, the news about BTS' Kim Taehyung sweeping first place on the ranking polls, Google Trends, and much more in Japan went viral on the X. The fandom shared multiple snippets congratulating the Love Me Again singer for his latest milestone.

Ad

Ad

In recent news, the male artist took to the social media platform Instagram, where he announced that he was promoted to Sergeant. He announced the news on February 23, 2025, and captioned the post:

"I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival! It's D-107. The scary winter is over, and I'll take care of myself in the warm spring and get ready for it."

Kim Taehyung released his debut studio album, Layover, on September 8, 2023, through BigHit Music. The R&B and jazz album featured six tracks, including Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing (piano version). Slow Dancing served as the title track for the record.

Ad

Kim Taehyung was enlisted for mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon. Following the completion of the additional three weeks of training at the Army General Administration School, he was deployed to the 2nd Corps Ssangyong Unit on February 8, 2024.

He was assigned to the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps. V is expected to be discharged from duty in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback