"A testament to their determination"- Fans proud as BTS' Kim Taehyung was reportedly promoted to Sergeant Ist Class in military

On March 13, 2025, the military service calculator app Goondori reportedly showcased that BTS' Kim Taehyung was recently promoted to Sergeant First Class (SGT 1) during his military service, leaving the fandom proud. It is to be noted that he has served a total of 459 days out of 548 days and only has 89 days remaining.

Subsequently, the Love Me Again singer's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in the artist, and an X user tweeted:

"I am so happy and proud of them. Every achievement is a testament to their determination and commitment." (translated)

The fandom shared multiple congratulatory snippets for BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest milestone. They mentioned that they were proud of the artist since he was Private.

"CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG! He did say it was coming that he would be #1 in the unit,"- a fan reacted.

"CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG on your promotion to Sergeant 1st Class,"- a fan reacted.

"WOW! He said in his Wvrse letter something about it... Congratulations. Sergeant First Class Kim Taehyung.We were so proud of you since you were a private. Fighting,"- a fan commented.

The internet users talked about BTS' V's determination, dedication, achievements, milestones, and more through which he showcased himself.

"He worked hard in the military and it shows,"- a user reacted.

"Congratulations Taehyung! Your hardwork, dedication, perseverance, humble personality continues to showcase through your achievements, we are proud of you,"- a user shared.

"WE ARE PROUD OF YOU TAEHYUNG,"- a user commented.

BTS' Kim Taehyung released Winter Ahead ( feat. Park Hyo-shin)

On November 29, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung released his collaborative jazz track Winter Ahead featuring the South Korean singer Park Hyo-shin. The song was accompanied by two music videos. It was released through BigHit Music and distributed by YG Plus and HYBE, respectively.

Winter Ahead (feat. Park Hyo-shin) reacted at the No.1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart in seventy-five locations. The track made its debut at the No.86 position on the United Kingdom's Official Singles Charts.

Subsequently, he released a rendition of Bing Crosby's White Christmas on December 6, 2024. It was unveiled through Geffen Records and distributed by Universal Music Korea and Virgin Music Group, respectively. The song was the remake of the 1942 song of the same name by Bing Crosby.

The track debuted at the No. 93rd position on the Billboard's Hot 100. It charted at the No.1 position on the iTunes Top Songs chart.

BTS' Kim Taehyung is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

