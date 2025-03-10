"10 unread messages from Taehyung"- Fans react as BTS' V was spotted in the ongoing Chinese drama 'The First Frost'

On March 10, 2025, a clip from the ongoing romance and youth drama The First Frost's episode 26 featuring BTS' Kim Taehyung circulated on social media. In the video, the female protagonist, Wen Yifan, was about to text Sang Yan. In the inbox, the eagle-eyed internet users discovered that a contact named V Kang, with V's profile picture, was saved as one of the contacts in her phone. It was also revealed that she had ten unread messages from the male artist.

Subsequently, this particular scene from episode 26 of The First Frost circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement and stated that V was everywhere. Enthusiastically, an X user tweeted,

"Girl the 10 unread message from the Kim Taehyung???you better reply him asap."

The fandom stated that they were excited to watch V in any series in the future.

"he’s everywhere, lately everything been pointing at actor kim taehyung, the universe trying to tell us something," a fan reacted.

"the 10 unread messages has me crying like girl answer him omg," a fan shared.

"He is indeed everywhere,"- a fan commented.

Many fans shared hilarious comments about the male artist's appearance in the episode 26 of The First Frost.

"So tae will be kang in china universe hahah," an X user reacted.

"ogh myyy I am watching that drama too," an X user shared.

"All signssssss of the world are leading us to actor Taehyung!!!!!!! He is everywhereeeeeeeee," someone else commented.

BTS' Kim Taehyung was promoted to sergeant in the military

On February 23, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung officially took to Instagram to announce that he was promoted to the rank of sergeant. He expressed his elation about the passing of winter and captioned the update:

"sergeant kim has come to report that he's alive.! it's D-107. After the scary winter has passed, and after taking care of my body in the warm spring, I'll prepare in good health and come to see you."

In recent news, the male artist released Winter Ahead, in collaboration with Park Hyo-shin on November 29, 2024, through BigHit Music. He further released a rendition of Bing Crosby's White Christmas on December 6, 2024.

The male artist was enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside his fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon. He is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

