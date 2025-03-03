"IT'S TIME FOR YOU TO COME BACK YOU SERVED ENOUGH" — Fans react as BTS' Kim Taehyung confesses to forgetting the choreography for 'Black Swan'

On March 3, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he confessed about forgetting the choreography for Black Swan, leaving the fandom worried. The artist began the update by telling ARMYs that he was promoted to Sergeant rank 2, followed by how he dislocated his rib and reading a lot of books recommended by Ina. He further revealed he could sleep peacefully and had no insomnia.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

He shared that one of his juniors asked him to check out the choreography of Black Swan, as they had learned it, but the artist revealed that he had actually forgotten it. He said in his post, as translated by X user @mybwits:

"My junior asked me to check out the Black Swan choreography, saying they learned it all. I don't know the choreography; I forgot it."

Ad

Subsequently, this excerpt, where BTS' Kim Taehyung confessed to forgetting the choreography of Black Swan, went viral among the fandom. Many were shocked and shared varied opinions on social media.

"what do you mean he forgot black swan choreography he's the master of choreographies TAEHYUNG IT'S TIME FOR YOU TO COME BACK YOU SERVED ENOUGH," tweeted an X user.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans expressed sadness that the idol has forgotten the choreography, with many sharing their anticipation for his return.

"praying for my tannies to be free from the shackles of mandatory conscription asap i can't take this anymore. NO ONE deserves to go through this, begging for my taehyung to stay strong and be healthy. i need days to move faster or else," wrote a fan.

Ad

"yk what hurt me the most taehyung who remembers choreos so well like it's his muscle memory saying he can't remember black swan choreo. need him to be back asap," said another fan.

"frr he literally has the catalogue of every bts choreography and him forgetting black swan choreo just broke me cause that's not usual, gotta bring him back," said another user.

Ad

Some other fans shared jokes about BTS' Kim Taehyung's confession, such as j-hope going to the barracks immediately to remind him of the choreography for Black Swan.

"taehyung: I don’t remember the choreography of black swan.hoseok arriving to the barracks today," joked a user.

"taehyung said he forgot the choreography to black swan.. sokor you will pay for your crimes," added a netizen.

Ad

"like kim taehyung is known to remember every single dance move since his debut wdym he forgot," added a fan.

BTS' Kim Taehyung revealed he was watching Park Hyung-sik's latest drama

In the Weverse post, BTS' Kim Taehyung revealed that he was watching his friend Park Hyung-sik's ongoing drama Buried Hearts. He further expressed his desire to attend his bandmate j-hope's ongoing solo world tour. He added (as translated by X user @mybwits:

Ad

"These days, I'm watching Buried Hearts, Park Hyung-sik is cool. I also watched "I Live Alone" with Jung hoseok. I'm a fan of Jung hoseok.I'm really sad that I can't go to the concert; it's a chance to see army. Um, anyway, I miss you! I love you!"

BTS' Kim Taehyung is expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback