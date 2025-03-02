  • home icon
  Park Hyung-sik's Buried Hearts dominates Friday-Saturday drama slot with record-breaking 11.2% viewership ratings

Park Hyung-sik’s Buried Hearts dominates Friday-Saturday drama slot with record-breaking 11.2% viewership ratings

By Nandini S I
Modified Mar 02, 2025 14:11 GMT
Park Hyung-sik&rsquo;s Buried Hearts dominates Friday-Saturday drama slot with record-breaking 11.2% viewership ratings
Park Hyung-sik's Buried Hearts dominates Friday-Saturday drama slot with record-breaking 11.2% viewership ratings (Image via X.com/@SBSNOW)

On March 1 and March 2, Nielsen Korea released viewership rating reports for the Friday-Saturday drama, Buried Hearts, airing on SBS in South Korea. The drama, which airs on Fridays and Saturdays, is also available on Disney+. It has consistently shown an increase in ratings since its premiere last week. These ratings determine the popularity of a drama during its airing period.

Buried Hearts registered a record high of 11.2 %. The other drama in close competition with this Park Hyung-sik-starrer thriller is Seo Kang-jun's Undercover High School. The drama is also creating a buzz amongst the fans. It secured the second spot this week with 6.6% average ratings for episode 3 and 8.6% average ratings for episode 4.

Buried Hearts starring Park Hyung-sik soars to an all-time high viewership rating

Buried Hearts broke its own record by recording 8.9% in the metropolitan area and 8.8% nationwide for episode 3 which aired on March 1, 2025. The peak viewership rating for this drama soared to 11.2%, securing the first spot amongst the Friday-Saturday released dramas.

The drama once again broke its record when episode four recorded 10.2% nationwide and a peak of 11.3%. Episode 4 also saw a rise in the metropolitan viewership ratings to 9.8% as compared to the previous episode, and the drama also came first among all programs aired on Saturdays with 2.8% 2049 viewership ratings.

What happened in episodes 3 & 4 of Buried Hearts?

After Eun-nam's marriage to Hui-cheol in last week's episode, this week we saw Dong-ju and Eun-nam still secretly yearning for each other. Episode 2 ended on a cliffhanger as Dong-ju was attacked in Manager Yoo's apartment. He manages to save himself, despite sustaining an injury on his neck.

He visits Sang-jeon and strikes a deal with him. He tells Sang-jeon that he had skimmed 39 billion Won from the slush fund and he would return it all if Sang-jeon let him live and disappear. Sang-jeon agrees but not without consequences.

Dong-ju goes away on a yacht and invites Eun-nam. As fate would have it, Eun-nam is kidnapped by Chairman Cha and Dong-ju is later shot by Il-do. Dong-ju survives the shot but presumably loses his memories. He adopts a new name 'Seong-hyeon' after hearing that name in his dream.

At the end of episode 4 of Buried Hearts, Eun-nam and Hui-cheol come out of a boutique to find Dong-ju inquiring about a suit. They come face to face with Dong-ju but he does not seem to remember them.

Episodes 5 and 6 of Buried Hearts are slated to be released on March 7 and 8, respectively.

Edited by pshmueni
