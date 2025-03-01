Buried Heart Episode 3 recap: Park Hyung-sik gets shot while Hong Hwa-yeon gets kidnapped

Episode 3 of Buried Hearts was released on February 28, 2025. The episode began with Seo Dong-ju narrowly escaping a fatal attack. As he got into his car, he pressed hard on the wound on his neck as he remembered the phone call from earlier. He saw the bodyguard get out of the building and knocked him over with his car.

Ad

He then took the injured bodyguard to Sang-jeon. He begged Sang-jeon to let him leave and confessed that he had skimmed from the slush fund. He offered to return the skimmed money and disappear. He also mentioned that Manager Yoo had wanted to quit for helping him skim the money. Sang-jeon asked the amount, and Dong-ju revealed it to be 'a little over 39 billion Won.'

Sang-jeon was enraged to hear this and threatened to kill Dong-ju. Dong-ju said that killing him would also take away the 39 billion Won and asked Sang-jeon if he was willing to take that risk. Sang-jeon asked him to transfer the entire amount right away. But Dong-ju gave a counteroffer of transferring two billion Won right away, seven billion Won after he left the room, and the rest after his safety was guaranteed.

Ad

Trending

Buried Heart episode 3: Dong-ju and Eun-nam are still in love

Hong Hwa-yeon as Eun-nam in Buried Hearts (Image via X.com/@SBSNOW)

Further in Buried Hearts episode 3, we see that Dong-ju called the bodyguard, Cheon Gu-ho, and asked him to bring him some ice water and alcohol for Sang-jeon. Dong-ju transferred 2 billion Won and said that the rest would disappear if Sang-jeon tailed him.

Ad

While leaving, he heard Sang-jeon order Gu-ho to deal with Manager Yoo's body. He crossed paths with Eun-nam, who was taking some food to Hui-cheol. Dong-ju kissed her fervently, and she was worried about his injuries. Hui-cheol arrived shortly, finding Eun-nam alone and the food boxes on the ground. He tried to show affection, but she stopped him.

Dong-ju went back home and checked his car for a tracker. He set up a dial-up phone and called a friend to let him borrow some money. He cleaned up and headed out to pick up the money. Meanwhile, Sang-jeon was tracking his car, unaware that Dong-ju had spotted it.

Ad

Next in Buried Hearts episode 3, Dong-ju spoke with his friend about the money and told her that he might be unable to pay it back. She said that it was fine as he had promised to put his land in Sejong as collateral. She talked about a hack that he had installed on Sang-jeon's computer, which was created by her. A short flashback showed how Dong-ju had distracted Gu-ho just enough to install the hack on the computer.

Ad

He borrowed two new phones and called Sang-jeon from one of them. He informed him that the transfer was complete as he and his friend monitored Gu-ho entering the account password to check the transfer. After receiving confirmation, Dong-ju informed him that he would transfer the rest shortly.

Buried Hearts episode 3: Will Ji Seon-u join Daesan Group?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later in Buried Hearts episode 3, Dong-ju headed to the bakery that Chairman Cha had taken him to earlier and helped transfer grain sacks. He talked to the cafe owner about Seon-u taking the Cha family name. She protested, but he told her that he wanted to hear from Seon-u. Seon-u followed Dong-ju.

The scene cuts to Dong-ju showing his selfies with Seon-u to Chairman Cha. The chairman asked what the two had spoken about, and Dong-ju informed him that it was just a casual conversation over food.

Ad

Secretary Gong arrived to inform him that some preparations were ready. Chairman Cha said he had planned for a meal to soften the blow of Il-do missing the vice-chairman promotion. Dong-ju asked for some time off, and the chairman agreed. The family met for the meal, and Eun-nam arrived with a bruised face. The family was thrown into panic, but they settled down once Hui-cheol arrived with a broken foot.

Further in Buried Hearts episode 3, Eun-nam said she wouldn't go back to her in-laws' house, but Hui-cheol insisted. She shook his hand off, and her bracelet broke, revealing the tattoo. Hui-cheol connected the dots after seeing the tattoo. The Chairman invited Eun-nam for a private word.

Ad

Meanwhile, in Buried Hearts episode 3, Guk-hui, Il-do, and Deok-hui waited. Guk-hui tried to speak her two cents but was shut down. The chairman informed them that Eun-nam would stay at her maternal home for a few days. When Guk-hui protested, he shut her up.

Dong-ju was waiting outside in the car. As soon as he saw Hui-cheol leave, he grabbed the second phone and went inside to meet Eun-nam. He gave the phone to Eun-nam and left.

Ad

Why did Eun-nam and Hui-cheol fight in Buried Hearts episode 3?

Just then, Eun-nam's parents came to talk to her. She revealed that Hui-cheol had made insulting remarks towards Dong-ju on their wedding night, so she and Hui-cheol had gotten into a fight. Deok-hui tried to talk sense into Eun-nam. She remembered her childhood when her father had read her a story.

Ad

Eun-nam said visiting reminded her of her father, and Il-do replied that her father wouldn’t have wanted her divorce. Deok-hui noted she had chosen the marriage, but Eun-nam clarified she had chosen the Daesan Group shares promised to her. She then threatened Il-do and asked her mother how to handle her separation from Dong-ju without regret before leaving. Deok-hui later received photos of Dong-ju with Ji Seon-u and grew worried.

Ad

Meanwhile, Dong-ju called his hacker friend, confirming he would transfer the remaining money to Sang-jeon in 10 days and settle her payment separately.

Where does Dong-ju go for his vacation in Buried Hearts episode 3?

The story moved ahead, presumably 10 days, and Dong-ju transferred the remaining amount to Sang-jeon. He called Sang-jeon to confirm, and Sang-jeon wished him good luck for his future. Dong-ju thanked him and bade farewell. He promptly changed the password to Sang-jeon's account and called his hacker friend to inform her that he had cleared her dues and sent a little bonus as well.

Ad

Next in Buried Hearts episode 3, Eun-nam's painting materialized into Dong-ju swimming in a wide sea. His voiceover narrated that he only wanted two things—money and Eun-nam. He swam up to the boat and got on a smaller one to go to a nearby island. He saw a few children playing basketball. A little kid waited for everyone to leave and then began playing. A short flashback showed that Dong-ju had asked Eun-nam to stay with him.

Ad

She arrived in a taxi at the island and lied that she was not going to join him. However, as she got ready to surprise him, a few men in suits hijacked her car. She called for help as the car was driven off, and Dong-ju missed the car. Gu-ho paid off the taxi driver. Dong-ju went back to his boat and dressed up in the suit he had prepared for their date. He recorded a video of himself dressed to the nines and playing a violin on the deck.

Ad

Buried Hearts episode 3: Who shot Dong-ju?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Then, Eun-nam was seen crying in the car, and Dong-ju stopped playing the short piece. As he headed in, a small boat approached his boat. He sat on the deck with his alcohol and talked to the phone as if he were talking to Eun-nam. The man on the small boat shot Dong-ju, and Dong-ju drowned. The man on the boat was Il-do.

In Buried Hearts episode 3, Il-do met Sang-jeon, who congratulated him for getting rid of Dong-ju. Il-do said the job wasn’t easy, and Sang-jeon asked if Il-do had gotten attached. Il-do denied the claim, and Sang-jeon said that he had known Il-do and Dong-ju would have a short but intense run. Dong-ju had been introduced to Sang-jeon by Il-do.

Ad

Sang-jeon also revealed that Dong-ju’s body had not yet surfaced, so he was also saved from the funeral expenses. He offered special alcohol and some 'token money' to Il-do to celebrate the removal of Dong-ju. Il-do was not at ease knowing that Dong-ju’s body had not been recovered.

Next, in Buried Hearts episode 3, as Gu-ho logged into the account, he found the password changed and informed Sang-jeon. Sang-jeon left the room, and Il-do hallucinated a bloodied and dripping Dong-ju asking him why he had shot him. Il-do said that he had done it for Daesan. Dong-ju countered him by asking if Daesan was more important than someone’s life, and Il-do replied that Daesan was far more important than Dong-ju’s life.

Ad

Sang-jeon was shocked to learn that Dong-ju had orchestrated the hack and changed the password. Gu-ho recognized the pattern from his institute days. Sang-jeon came back to the room and informed Il-do of what had just happened. He was also fretting now that the account was locked and Dong-ju was reportedly dead. Sang-jeon blamed Il-do and told him to take responsibility, as Dong-ju had worked for Daesan in SBS' Buried Hearts episode 3.

Ad

Does Dong-ju die at the end of Buried Hearts episode 3?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sang-jeon threatened Il-do with images from Il-do's murder attempt on Dong-ju. He barred Il-do from leaving the room until he arranged for the two trillion Won. The scene cut to the opening scene in the first episode, where a suspected dead man was seen lying unconscious on the seashore.

Further in Buried Hearts episode 3, the local man stole the watch and set Dong-ju's raft sailing into the sea. He went back to his cottage and admired the watch. Dong-ju showed up at his door, and the man was scared. Dong-ju fell unconscious inside the cottage.

Ad

Il-do, still trapped, told Sang-jeon he would find a way and planned to "borrow" money from Chairman Cha's secret fund. Sang-jeon warned that Daesan Energy would be dismissed if he failed.

Meanwhile, Chairman Cha enjoyed ramen with Tae-yun, while Eun-nam sulked, refusing to eat in protest of her kidnapping. Il-do arrived at the house and sneaked into the Chairman’s office to get the vault passcode but hid when Secretary Gong entered to retrieve a book.

Ad

After Secretary Gong left, Il-do attempted to open the vault but failed. Frustrated at the failure, he also wished for Dong-ju to come back to life. Meanwhile, Dong-ju regained consciousness at the cottage as Buried Hearts episode 3 came to an end.

Buried Hearts episode 4 will air on March 1, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback