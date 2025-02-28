Park Hyung-sik and Hong Hwa-yeon went viral for their kiss in Buried Hearts episode 3. On February 28, 2025, the third episode of the revenge thriller drama was unveiled on SBS and Disney+. The episode saw Park Hyung-sik’s Seo Dong-ju attacked by a hitman who was at his house to kill him.

Ad

Seo Dong-ju survived the fight and also stole two trillion KRW from Yeom Jang-seon’s (Huh Joon-ho) national slush funds to ensure his safety. This is because Yeom Jang-seon was the one who assigned an assassin to get rid of Seo Dong-ju.

Later, he was seen approaching Yeo Eun-nam, played by Hong Hwa-yeon.

As soon as Seo Dong-ju saw Yeo Eun-nam, he went to kiss her directly. He stopped for a moment to say:

Ad

Trending

"I thought I was going to die without seeing you.”

Notably, this was after an assassin attacked Seo Dong-ju. Yeo Eun-nam noticed that he was drenched in blood and was worried about his injury.

The couple's kiss from Buried Hearts episode 3 became a hot topic online as viewers could not stop talking about it. They took to X to express their thoughts on the making of this scene and complimented Park Hyung-sik and Hong Hwa-yeon’s acting in Buried Hearts.

Ad

"The chemistry. the angst kiss. the sound track. the way he hold her waist while he was kissing her. THIS SCENE IS ABSOLUTELY ICONIC"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He kisses her as if trying to memorize her, to carve the shape of her lips into his soul, because he knows this isn’t forever, because he knows she isn’t his to keep," a fan commented.

"Dongju was insane for that kiss and eunnam was genuinely concerned and worried about him when she saw that he was injured," another fan commented.

Ad

More comments read:

"They inserted the highest level of crack into this ship i’m going feral everytime they’re on screen," a netizen stated.

"I don’t care. I just want them to be the endgame. They love each other, if it’s not her, then there’s no one else for him," a fan said.

Ad

"oh these yearners i’m going crazy….dongjoo thinking he would not be able to see her if he died and eunnam worried about what happened LET THEM BE TOGETHER PLEASE, a user mentioned.

Buried Hearts fans joked about Park Hyung-sik's Seo Dong-ju not paying attention to his injury as he is in love with Yeo Eun-nam.

"OMFG I have never rooted for two people to cheat (is it even technically cheating) harder in my LIFE AHHHH," a fan stated.

Ad

"I WAS JUMPING AT THIS SCENE. THE KISS WAS SO HOTTTT," a user wrote.

"he really dgaf lmao he REALLY WANTS HER PERIODT," a netizen mentioned.

About Buried Hearts starring Park Hyung-sik, Hong Hwa-yeon, and more

Ad

Buried Hearts is a romance, revenge, and thriller drama featuring Park Hyung-sik, Huh Joon-ho, Hong Hwa-yeon, and more, directed by Jin Chang-gyu and written by Lee Myung-hee.

The drama follows the story of a man who hacks into a national slush fund and steals two trillion KRW while another man kills a person without knowing that he was hacked.

Park Hyung-sik plays Seo Dong-ju, Executive Director and the Public Affairs team's Leader at Daesan Group. He is loyal to the conglomerate with the desire to swallow the business group one day.

Ad

Meanwhile, Hong Hwa-yeon depicts the role of Yeo Eun-nam, the Daesan Group chairman’s granddaughter. Yeo Eun-nam plots to find the truth behind her father's death while also planning to take over Daesan Group.

Ad

Notably, Huh Joon-ho depicts the role of Yeom Jang-seon, a rich law school professor who was a former NIS agent. He has the Kingmakers in the palm of his hands as he has immense power over them.

Yeom Jang-seon loves toying with people, using their dark secrets.

All three episodes of Buried Hearts released so far are available on Jio Hotstar/Disney+ for streaming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback