"I can see the vision"– Netizens react to the viral comparisons between BTS' Jin's Gucci look at the fashion week and Park Hyung-sik in Buried Hearts

On February 25, 2025, a clip of BTS' Jin took social media by storm. The clip compared the BTS idol's recent Gucci Fashion Week appearance to actor Park Hyung-sik’s look in the ongoing drama Buried Hearts.

Jin attended the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show in Milan as the brand’s global ambassador. Dressed in a black aviator jacket over a blue striped button-down and tie, paired with sleek flared trousers, he exuded style.

His styled hair—neatly gelled with two loose strands falling on his forehead —was particularly well received, making his presence a hot topic online.

Among the many viral moments, one particular clip drew widespread attention. An X user, @Livheartt, shared a side-by-side comparison of his Gucci outfit and Park Hyung-sik’s look in Buried Hearts.

While Hyung-sik wore a blazer instead of the K-pop star's leather jacket, both sported similar blue shirts, ties, and sleekly styled hair. The parallel instantly became a discussion point. An X user @Jinchuunikki, wrote,

"I mean, yes, I can see the vision. But....our boy can't keep eye contact for more than 5 seconds."

Fans have long envisioned the idol taking on a leading role in a K-drama, given his background in Film and Theater from Konkuk University. Many expressed how his Gucci look would fit into an intense role like Buried Hearts.

"Nahhh. Don't give me the visions, that can't come to real life!!!! It hurts," a fan commented.

"im about to go insane just imagining him in this scene. BUT WE SO F*CKING NEED ACTOR JIN SO BADDDD," another user added.

"THE FACT THAT I THOUGHT THE EXACT SAME THING OML," another fan added.

Although some pointed out that his introverted nature and difficulty maintaining prolonged eye contact might make it a challenge.

"I fear if Seokjin ever gets a role like that he'll be red like a tomato for the entire show," an X user wrote.

"I think I see why he doesn't want to be an actor anymore How will he film a scene without blushing or no eye contact?," another person remarked.

"Do you not see the difference in their eyes? My man is timid," a fan mentioned.

BTS’ Jin goes viral for his appearance at the Gucci 2025 Fall/Winter show and more

Jin’s appearance at the Gucci show led to a surge in global interest, becoming top Google search trends within hours of the event.

He also became the most mentioned celebrity in 2025 Fashion Week in Milan. Furthermore, reportedly Gucci became the most searched brand.

Since being named Gucci’s global ambassador in August 2024, he has attended multiple events for the brand, with each appearance drawing attention. His look at the Milan Fashion Week showcase, in particular, led to a surge in Google searches for "Jin Gucci Milan Fashion Week 2025.'

Aside from fashion, the idol has remained highly active since completing his military service. He was the first among BTS members to enlist in December 2022 and completed his duty by June 2024.

As the eldest of the group, he was the first in the seven members to complete his service, who are expected to be discharged by mid-2025.

