BTS' Jin becomes the #1 related topic to the Milan Fashion Week 2025 on Google Trends Worldwide for the past 7 days

On February 25, 2025, BTS' Jin attended Gucci's Fall/Winter 2025 showcase in Milan as the global ambassador for the luxury fashion house. Subsequently, on February 26, Star News reported that following his appearance, "Jin Gucci Milan Fashion Week 2025" and "BTS Jin Gucci" became top Google searches within hours in the United States.

Notably, the idol has been topping Google Trends searches for the past seven days, leading to the coveted Milan Fashion Week. For the event, the Grammy-nominated musician wore a hard-edged leather jacket over a grey-striped shirt and tailored pants. People searched about his ensemble as well, contributing to the keyword spike.

On February 23, while leaving for Milan via Incheon International Airport, the BTS idol appeared wearing a Gucci Cotton Jacquard Jacket with GG Shadow worth $3,500 and Gucci Cotton Jacquard Pants worth $2,100. Both items went out of stock from the website within a few hours. The idol has been making headlines globally as fans searched about him and his airport look.

Similarly, on September 18, 2024, the Running Wild singer-songwriter attended Gucci's Spring/Summer 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week. His appearance caused a significant spike in global searches as the terms "Jin," "Gucci," and more made it to the world breakout list.

In July 2024, he was declared a torchbearer in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This honor led to a surge in searches concerning the "Paris 2024 Olympic Games," with the idol topping related Google Trends on July 2, 2024.

BTS' Jin became Gucci's new global ambassador in August 2024

On August 7, 2024, the Italian fashion house announced Jin as their new global ambassador through a series of portraits with the idol dressed in ensembles from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection.

The Grammy-nominated artist also made a historic appearance at Gucci's Spring/Summer 2025 show in Milan Fashion Week 2024. He donned an iridescent knitted sweater combined with brown tailored pants and a black Horsebit belt. He completed the look with a pair of classic Horsebit loafers.

Since completing his mandatory military service in June 2024, the Epiphany singer-songwriter embarked on solo projects that further showcase his creative range. In July 2024, he was a torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics—the first Korean artist to carry the Olympic Flame.

Aside from Gucci, the BTS singer became the global ambassador for FRED. Significantly, he is the first-ever global ambassador for the French luxury jewelry brand in 88 years since the brand was founded by Fred Samuel in 1936.

In September 2024, he also made history by becoming the first-ever male global ambassador for South Korea's premium skincare brand, LANEIGE. Following this, in October, he was named as the global face for the athleisure brand Alo Yoga.

In other news, the BTS singer has been making steady appearances on reality shows such as Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, I Love Everyone Zoo, Kian's Bizarre B&B, Salon Drip, K-star Next Door, and more.

