"The best 2025 series ever" — Internet reacts to Park Hyung-sik and Hong Hwa-yeon's funny BTS moments from the sets of 'Buried Hearts'

The recent release of behind-the-scenes footage from SBS' revenge drama Buried Hearts ignited a wave of enthusiasm among fans. The series, which premiered on February 21, 2025, features Park Hyung-sik as Seo Dong-ju and Hong Hwa-yeon as Yeo Eun-nam, portraying a complex tale of ambition, love, and betrayal.

Despite the intense on-screen drama, the lead actors share a fun off-screen bond. A behind-the-scenes video shows Park Hyung-sik and Hong Hwa-yeon playfully bantering. In one scene, the director asks Hong Hwa-yeon to jump on Park Hyung-sik as he walks downstairs. She tries but hilariously fails at first, making everyone laugh.

These hilariously candid moments have been received warmly amid copious social media huzzahs from fans. One fan wrote on X:

"This looks to be the best 2025 series ever. Hyung Sik is the best versatile actor with an amazing performance."

Fans praised the actors' natural rapport, noting that their off-screen friendship translates into palpable on-screen chemistry.

"Ending is the best, right? It sure is. From the shocking wedding to the action-packed moments!" one fan reacted.

"Their chemistry goes crazy and their face cards," another fan said.

"The beauty of their chemistry. how adorable they are behind the scenes," another fan added.

Others discussed how good the actors were in portraying their roles in Buried Hearts, as Park Hyung-sik and Hong Hwa-yeon clearly expressed each emotion on-screen.

"They're both broken, but they're also in love with each other. Even though the girl whose heart he loved so sincerely had married someone else, believe me the girl would still love him even if there was someone else by her side," a fan commented.

"Asdghjkl imagine you couldve been the grandson in law of daesan group yet your high school enemy married your girlfriend who is the grand daughter of the corporate he wanted to take over instead. He lost 2 chances," another fan said.

"Oh yess as he reaches the end of the hallway.. he takes his hand up to his face and wipes of his tears," another fan added.

Buried Hearts episodes 1 and 2 run-through: Foundations of deceit and unraveling loyalties

Buried Hearts opens with a haunting scene: a body floating on a raft, adorned with a distinctive wristwatch. This imagery sets a foreboding tone, hinting at the dark events to unfold. The narrative then shifts to Seo Dong-ju (Park Sik), the watch's owner, who serves as a trusted assistant to Chairman Cha Gang-cheon of the Daesan conglomerate.

In Buried Hearts, Dong-ju's role involves handling sensitive tasks, including using bribery and coercion to secure favorable outcomes for the company. His loyalty and effectiveness have made him indispensable to the chairman.

Beyond his corporate responsibilities, Dong-ju shares a deep romantic relationship with Yeo Eun-nam. Their bond is portrayed through intimate moments, such as exchanging heartfelt gifts and Dong-ju's tattoo of Eun-nam's (Hong Hwa-yeon) name on his wrist.

Despite their closeness, Eun-nam exhibits occasional reservations, especially concerning Dong-ju's unwavering commitment to his job. Her subtle hints about potential changes in their relationship foreshadow impending turmoil.

The plot in Buried Hearts intensifies when Chairman Cha's granddaughter, Jennifer, announces her wedding. Dong-ju receives a last-minute invitation, underscoring his quasi-family status within the conglomerate. On the morning of the wedding, Eun-nam is conspicuously absent, and Dong-ju is abruptly detained and confined upon arrival at the venue.

His confusion rises to a whole new level upon learning to see Jennifer as the bride, or Eun-nam, as they're calling her. This scuttles Dong-ju, who is now battling an incredible betrayal by the woman he was set to marry.

Buried Hearts episode 2 starts with Dong-ju shocked. Still reeling, Dong-ju demands an explanation from Eun-nam about the sheer audacity of her action. With divided loyalties between her desire and obedience to her family, Eun-nam divulges that her marriage had been arranged solely for the benefit of their family business.

Expand Tweet

In Buried Hearts episode 2, the chairman's son-in-law is keen to take over the vice-chairmanship. However, the board says that he is not ready for the role and appoints Chief Choi instead. Il-do and Yeom Jang-sun, a law professor and a former chief of the National Intelligence Service, are agitated by that decision.

Their play suggests a brewing power struggle within the conglomerate's hierarchy. Meanwhile, Dong-ju is tasked with delivering some cash and gold bars to Yeom Jang-sun. During this transaction, Dong-ju learns about insider leaking and internal manipulation from someone within the company, which raises his suspicions further.

Buried Hearts episode 2 culminates in a tense sequence where Dong-ju visits Manager Yoo's residence, only to be ambushed by an assailant wielding a distinctive knife. This violent confrontation underscores the perilous environment Dong-ju navigates, where personal vendettas intertwine with corporate espionage.

Buried Hearts airs on SBS every Friday and Saturday at 10 PM. Episodes 3 and 4 will be released on February 28 and March 1, 2025.

