"Just want to give this overthinking kid a hug" — Fans react as BTS' Kim Namjoon alludes to facing insomnia in a new reply to Taehyung's Weverse post

On March 3, 2025, BTS' Kim Namjoon alluded to facing insomnia in response to Kim Taehyung's newest Weverse post, leaving the fandom ARMYs worried. In the update, the latter mentioned that he does not have insomnia and he sleeps as soon as he lies down. However, V had difficulty waking up in the morning. Subsequently, RM left a comment under his post where he added:

"Do you pass out when you lie down? I envy you."

BTS' Kim Namjoon's response about him seemingly not getting enough sleep circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They were concerned about the male artist and shared varied social media posts. An X user tweeted wondering if the idol was overthinking and wanted to embrace him.

"he’s telling Taehyung he’s jealous that he can sleep as soon as his head hits the pillow! Oh boy oh you beautiful boy I just want to give this overthinking kid a hug! Oh Namjoon."

The fandom stated that it was painful for them to watch the members going through a hard time due to military service.

"whoever said they're on vacation while they're in ms better realize how physically, mentally and emotionally exhausting it is for them," a fan reacted.

"Enlistment just reversed their situation...taehyung got out of insomnia and namjoon was pushed into it," a fan shared.

"One cannot stay awake coz of exhaustion, the other cannot sleep coz of worry?? I'm in pain," a fan commented.

"Namjoon hasnt slept a day properly since he joined. Poor man has had enough. Just a lil more jooniee. You got this," a fan mentioned.

Internet users commented that they hoped to see Kim Namjoon get proper sleep, just as Kim Taehyung did.

"Tae mentioned a few times pre-enlistment struggling with insomnia. I'm so glad atleast it's fixed for now, and that he seems to be getting enough sleep. Joonie on the other hand :( free him please," a user reacted.

"joon said i'm only getting sleep after coming out of this hellhole, y'all stay safe though," a user mentioned.

"One is tired to such an extent that fe falls asleep from exhastion each day. And one is so agitated and overthinking to an extent that even exhaustion can't make his mind calm down. Oh god my heart hurts for both of my babies. Free all 5 of them RN," a user commented.

BTS' Kim Taehyung stated that he was reading a lot of books

BTS' Kim Taehyung started off his Weverse letter by revealing that he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and became a special warrior. He also revealed that it snowed in the camp, and he played snowball fight. He further assured fans that he was good at the game. The idol went on to describe how he dislocated his rib, followed by reading a lot of books.

He added, as translated by X user @mybwits:

"While working hard, I once dislocated my rib, but I'm back now. I'm currently on a diet, I weigh 70 kg. I read a lot of books. Ina Noona gave me many books. She gave me too many, I can't read them all."

V also confessed that he missed ARMYs a lot and, as a result, was engaged in watching concert videos. He expressed his desire to dance and sing simultaneously. Meanwhile, he went on narrating a story about how his junior told him about learning the choreography of Black Swan. However, BTS' Kim Taehyung forgot its dance steps. He concluded the letter by confessing that he missed the ARMYs:

"These days, I'm watching Buried Hearts, Park Hyung-sik is cool. I also watched 'I Live Alone' with Jung hoseok. I'm a fan of Jung hoseok. I'm really sad that I can't go to a concert: it's a chance to see an army. Um, anyway, I miss you! I love you!"

BTS' V is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service.

