“He's so ready to leave”- Fans react as BTS’ RM shares Instagram update marking 100 days until military discharge

BTS’ RM is nearing the end of his military service. On March 2, 2025, the rapper posted an Instagram update to mark the milestone. He left a message for himself as he counted down to his discharge, addressing himself in the third person:

Ad

“Mr. Kim Namjoon. You have 100 days until you are discharged! Be strong, you’ll be able to get out soon enough.”

The post quickly caught ARMY’s attention, with many pointing out that RM looks more than ready to return to civilian life.

One fan commented:

“He's so ready to leave, someone get him out of that place already!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans are eagerly counting down to RM’s return. Some express excitement, calling BTS their “family” and anticipating their reunion.

"So close.. then we can have our family back together," a fan remarked.

"AAAAAAAAAA cant wait to see u soon, my love!!!!!!!," a person said.

"I'm having a BBQ party the day my man is discharged... I'm celebrating his freedom!!!!!!," another user mentioned.

Ad

Fans are also cheering RM on, urging him to stay strong. Others are sending him words of encouragement.

"The time will now fly. HOLD ON TIGHT JOONIE," a viewer noted.

"Hang in there love," a user wrote.

"Joonie baby hang in there a lil bit more," another netizen added.

BTS’ RM had mentioned reaching the 100-day milestone last month as well

BTS’ RM shared a message with fans on Weverse on February 1, 2025, updating them about his military service. He also posted a selfie in his uniform.

Ad

As translated by X user @BTS_Trans, the Seoul native greeted fans, asking if they enjoyed Seollal and ate tteokguk.

BTS' RM (Image via Instagram/@rkive)

He joked about aging, saying he’s 32 in Korean age but insists he’s 30 internationally. The group leader called himself an “old uncle” and compared today’s 30s to being younger in past generations.

Ad

RM shared that he has been promoted to sergeant and believes the other BTS members in service have too. He’s glad his next promotion will be to “civilian.” The South Korean rapper wrote:

“Have a happy new year. Since I forgot to wish you at the beginning of the year. Ah also, I, Kim Namjoon, am now finally a sergeant(...) Sergeant Kim !!”

Ad

Kim Namjoon recalled instructors telling him that 2025 felt far away. However, he added that now that time has passed, it feels longer than two years. The K-pop idol described 2024 as an eventful year that he won’t forget.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Wings artist admitted feeling relieved as Jin and J-Hope completed their service. Kim shared that once discharged, he has plenty to tell fans:

“When I return as acivilian Kim Namjoon, I have so many things that I want to tell you. Including things that are difficult to talk about right now... I think I should be able to talk about them in my own way at some point,” he added.

Ad

RM noted that with February beginning, he has about four months left. By March, he will reach the 100-day mark. The South Korean star spends his time working out, playing in the military band, watching movies, and preparing for his return.

He mentioned shaving his head for his promotion but shared an older picture before the haircut.

BTS' RM enlisted for mandatory military service on December 11, 2023. He's set to finish and be discharged in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback