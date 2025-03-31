All solo songs by BTS' Kim Taehyung to chart on the Billboard Hot 100

The South Korean singer, dancer, and songwriter Kim Taehyung has cemented his status as one of the most loved K-pop idols in South Korea.

He has released multiple hit tracks, such as Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Winter Ahead, and others, which have topped music charts. He has impressed listeners with his phenomenal vocal skills, accompanied by soothing melodies.

Kim Taehyung's top tracks, which have charted on Billboard Hot 100, have been listed below:

Christmas Tree Love Me Again Slow Dancing FRI (END)S Winter Ahead (feat. Park Hyo-shin) White Christmas (feat. Bing Crosby)

It is to be noted that the list has been updated chronologically till March 22, 2025.

6 solo songs of BTS' Kim Taehyung, which topped Billboard Hot 100

1) Christmas Tree

BTS' Kim Taehyung sang Christmas Tree for the romance and slice-of-life drama Our Beloved Summer. It was released on December 24, 2021, through Most Contents. The track charted at number 79 on January 8, 2022, on Billboard Hot 100.

2) Love Me Again

The R&B track Love Me Again was released on August 10, 2023, through BigHit Music. The song was part of BTS's Kim Taehyung's solo debut album Layover. It peaked at 96 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 on August 26, 2023.

3) Slow Dancing

Slow Dancing was placed at number 51 on Billboard Hot 100 on September 23, 2023. The song was the title track of BTS's Kim Taehyung's debut album Layover. It was released through BigHit Music on September 8, 2023.

4) FRI(END)S

The pop-soul and R&B track FRI(END)S was released on March 15, 2024, through BigHit Music. The song peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 65 on March 30, 2024.

5) Winter Ahead

BTS' V released Winter Ahead in collaboration with Park Hyo-shin on November 29, 2024. It was unveiled through BigHit Music. The Jazz track was accompanied by two music videos. It was ranked at the 99th position on the Billboard Hot 100 on December 14, 2024.

6) White Christmas (feat. Bing Crosby)

BTS' Kim Taehyung dropped the collaborative track White Christmas (feat. Bing Crosby) on December 6, 2024. It was the remake of the hit 1942 track of the same name by Bing Crosby. The song was released through Geffen Records and distributed by Universal Music Korea, Virgin Music Group, and others.

It was ranked at number 93 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on December 21, 2025.

BTS' Kim Taehyung is expected to be discharged from mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, along with groupmate RM.

