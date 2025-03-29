BTS' Kim Taehyung's 'Layover' emerges as the first album of 2020's decade by an Asian soloist to reach #1 in 110 countries on iTunes

BTS' Kim Taehyung's solo debut album Layover emerged as the first album of 2020's decade by an Asian soloist to reach the No.1 spot in 110 countries on the iTunes Top Albums Chart.

The countries on the list included the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Egypt, Colombia, Kenya, Oman, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, Uganda, Venezuela, Germany, Costa Rica, Bolivia, Canada, and other locations.

According to reports shared by X user, v_hotrends, on March 29, 2025, Layover's success is followed by Suga's mixtape D-2, which also reached the top spot in 110 countries.

For those unversed, the male artist released Layover on September 8, 2023, through BigHit Music. It featured six tracks, including Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.)

BTS' Kim Taehyung updated fans on Weverse with his gym post.

On March 23, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung took to the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, where he updated fandom ARMYs about his post. He shared pictures from the place. He also clicked a mirror selfie and lifted an equipment. The male artist captioned the post as:

"Still recently..I lost a lot of weight right? I lost 10 kg...hihihihi...I'll try ever harder."

Meanwhile, the male artist was recently promoted to the rank of Sergeant during the military service. He updated the fans about his latest milestone through an Instagram post shared on February 23. He dropped twelve pictures celebrating his feat, where he donned army uniforms. He captioned the post:

"I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival. It's D-107. The scary winter is over, and I'll take care of yourself in the warm spring and get ready for it."

For those unversed, BTS' Kim Taehyung started his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon. Following the completion of his five weeks of military training, he was admitted to the Army Administration School for the three weeks of additional training.

Subsequently, he was admitted to the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Corps on February 8, 2024. He served under the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps.

In recent news, BigHit Music dropped the K-pop idol's collaborative track, Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, on November 29, 2024. The jazz song was accompanied by the two music videos on the HYBE YouTube channel.

Subsequently, he dropped a rendition of Bing Crosby's hit release, White Christmas. It was unveiled on December 6, 2024, through Geffen Records. He also released the digital single FRI(END)S in March 2024 through BigHit Music.

BTS' Kim Taehyung is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

