"Wooga Taehyung's cute family"— Fans react as Park Hyung-sik states he feels close to BTS' Jin because he is BFFs with V   

On April 1, 2025, Park Hyung-sik said that he felt close to BTS' Jin because he was Kim Taehyung's best friend forever, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The Buried Hearts actor made the statement during his appearance on episode 28 of Run Jin, which was uploaded to BANGTAN TV's official YouTube channel. The clip was titled Falling for Jin.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During the show, Park Hyung-sik mentioned that he was ecstatic to be on Run Jin and enjoyed watching it. He confessed that he liked watching anything where BTS members appeared. He added:

"I'm ecstatic to be on 'Run Jin.' I've really enjoyed watching it. Yes. Since I’m good friends with Taehyung, I feel close to you too. So I like to watch anything that BTS members are on. Your show is so funny."

Ad

Subsequently, the clip circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over the actor's confession.

"Wooga Taehyung's cute family," an X user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom was ecstatic to see the support of Park Hyung-sik. They could not stop swooning over how the actor flaunted his friendship with V and Jin.

"Ive loved him when I didn't know he was in any way affliated with bangtan, now he feels like a close family friend," a fan reacted.

"Wooga bros are always so supportive. I love them," a fan shared.

Ad

"Hyungsik is so sweet! I would love wooga and tannies interaction moree," a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned BTS' Kim Taehyung selected the right people to be his friends.

"I didn't know him that much. Bt after today's episode I'm really fond of this man. V chooses the right people to be his frnd," a user reacted.

Ad

"So supportive. There is not a lot of people who genuinely support boys let’s be real. I see Wooga squad is always supportive towards not only Taehyung but whole team BTS too. Thank you," a user commented.

"BTS is 7, but they are one soul, once you like one you automatically fall for the remaining 6. Just Like for army's one member caught their attention and then we fell for all," a user mentioned.

Ad

BTS' Kim Taehyung updated that he emerged as a sergeant

Ad

On Instagram February 23, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung took to the social media platform Instagram, where he announced that he was promoted to Sergeant.

"I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival. It's D-107. The scary winter is over and I'll take care of yourself in the warm spring and get ready for it," he captioned the post.

In recent news, he released Winter Ahead, in collaboration with Park Hyo-shin on November 29, 2025. He also dropped a rendition of White Christmas in collaboration with Bing Crosby.

Ad

BTS' V is expected to be discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback