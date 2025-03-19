"King served again"- Fans proud as BTS' j-hope's latest track Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) tops US iTunes

On March 7, 2025, BTS' j-hope's latest English digital single, Sweet Dreams, topped the US iTunes Top Songs chart. The male artist emerged as the first K-pop act to achieve the mentioned milestone on the US iTunes chart in 2025. He collaborated with the American singer and songwriter Miguel.

The track scored the top entries at the top rank on the Worldwide European and US iTunes Songs charts. Moreover, BTS' j-hope's track reached the No.1 position on 71 different iTunes Top Songs charts. The regions, included Armenia, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, Finland, France, Niger, Romania, Russia, Singapore, and other countries.

BTS' j-hope's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in him, and an X user tweeted:

"Jhope The King Served Again."

The fandom mentioned that BTS' j-hope made a victorious comeback with Sweet Dreams. They celebrated the male artist' latest achievement where he occupied the first rank in over 70 countries. Many fans expressed their gratitude to the US Armys for showcasing their support for the male artist.

"jhope makes a victorious comeback with his magical new single 'Sweet Dreams' ft. #Miguel, scoring the Top New Entry at #1 on the Worldwide, European & US iTunes Song charts, after reaching #1 in over 70 countries. It's the 1st song by a K-Artist to reach #1 on US iTunes in 2025,"- a fan reacted.

"Deliriously happy! After what happened to HOTS last year, OMG, he deserves this!! So happy for you HOBA! It's such a great tune. WE LOVE YOU,"- a fan shared. "

"US Army you guys should be so proud OMG. Thank you for supporting Hobi,"- a fan commented.

"YASSSSS PRAISE THE LORD THANK YOU IS ARMYS,"- a fan mentioned.

The internet users added that everything about BTS' jhope's track Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) was good. They were obsessed with it and continued to play it on a loop. They were also grateful to the people who played it.

"Let this be the first of many for the tannies this year,"- a user reacted.

"Its honestly so hard to not loop this song. Its so good,"- a user shared.

"he deserves it, the song is WAY TOO good, everything about this song is amazing,"- a user commented.

" I'm so happy he deserves it I'm so grateful for everyone who stream,"- a user mentioned.

BTS' j-hope will release his upcoming single Mona Lisa

On March 15, 2025, BigHit Music shared a press release through the South Korean social media platform Weverse, sharing the announcement of BTS; j-hope's upcoming digital single, Mona Lisa.

The agency has described the track as a hip-hop and R&B track that celebrated a charming individual who could be compared to Mona Lisa. He intended to convey that the real allure of a person lies in one's internal beauty and not the external. The agency added:

"Mona Lisa is a hip-hop and R&B track that celebrates a captivating person by playfully comparing them to the iconic masterpiece Mona Lisa, which has charmed the world for centuries. Through this song, j-hope conveys that true allure lies not in one's external beauty but in the unique qualities that make the person special."

Subsequently, the agency described Mona Lisa as a heartfelt surprise gift from the idol to the fandom ARMYs. They requested the fans' enthusiastic support, interest, and his future endeavors. They added:

"This digital single is a heartfelt surprise gift from j-hope to his fans in appreciation of their unwavering love and support. As this release is j-hope's way of expressing his gratitude, we kindly ask for your enthusiastic support and interest, and j-hope's future endeavors."

BTS' j-hope was discharged from his mandatory military service in October 2024, after concluding 18 months of duty. He will be releasing his much-anticipated digital single Mona Lisa on March 21, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time.

