"HE IS SO ROMANTIC AND PRECIOUS"- Fans react as BTS' j-hope gives candies to ARMYs on White Day

On March 14, 2025, BTS' j-hope was spotted handing out candies/lollipops to ARMYs during his concert held at the Brooklyn, Barclays Center, United States, leaving the fandom emotional.

For those unversed, White Day is celebrated in South Korea where the men give sweets to their significant others.

Subsequently, BTS' j-hope's latest activity of giving candies to ARMYs circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over his act, and an X user tweeted:

"YOU ARE TELLING ME HOBI GIFTED TO ARMY LOLLIPOPS BECAUSE TODAY IS 'WHITE DAY' IN KOREA WHEN MEN GIVE TO THEIR PARTNERS CANDIES FOR EXPRESS THEIR LOVE?!?@ OMG HE IS SO ROMANTIC AND PRECIOUS."

Many also expressed their jealously of not receving a flower from the male artist.

"bro hobi literally has the biggest heart ever. full of love, not a single drop or ounce of hatred. he always plans things so accordingly and thoroughly, and puts so much effort + thought into his ideas and plans. he’s beautiful. i love him so bad man,"- a fan reacted.

"Yes!! When I realized that they were lollipops I was so jelaous. I was yelling 'I want to recieve a lollipop from Hobi too,"- a fan shared.

"He loves us so muchh...we are the luckiest fandom ever. The love between BTS and ARMY are so precious,"- a fan mentioned.

"first its giving fans lollipop and holding Hands with that tight grip.. Next thing you know he's falling in love then they end up getting married...god I see what you doing for others,"- a fan commented.

Users added that it was thoughtful of BTS' j-hope to hand out candies to ARMYs on White Day.

"How thoughtful of Hobi to share candy with Army on White Day on Day2 Brooklyn,"- a user reacted.

"Omg he's really so much precious & love us so much,"- a user shared.

"only Armys get princess treatment from their Artists, because it is mutual,"- a user commented.

"I feel so loved with my Tannies,"- a user mentioned.

BTS' j-hope is set to release his much-anticipated track, Mona Lisa

On March 15, 2025, BigHit Music officially took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, announcing the release of BTS' j-hope's digital single, Mona Lisa.

According to the agency, the upcoming track is a hip-hop and R&B track that celebrates the existence of an individual by comparing them to the iconic masterpiece Mona Lisa. The agency added:

"Through this song, j-hope conveys that true allure lies not in one's external beauty but in the unique qualities that make the person special."

The agency further requested the support and love from the fandom for the male artist's upcoming track. They added:

"This digital single is a heartfelt surprise gift from j-hope to his fans in appreciation of their unwavering love and support. As this release is j-hope's way of expressing his gratitude, we kindly ask for your enthusiastic support and interest, and j-hope's future endeavors."

Moreover, BTS' j-hope disclosed his motivation behind the Mona Lisa performance through his Weverse Live on March 15, 2025. He added, as translated by X user @btsmemeories:

"Since I've been in the army, I wanted to show you a more mature side of me. I wanted to approach things differently and show you a more fun side of me. It's a bit embarrassing to say this myself, but still, I wanted to show you a more sexy side of me.

"It was difficult to say it back and forth, but I felt like doing a more hip sexy look. So that's how the Mona Lisa performance was born. And that's why this song was set to be released right this away."

BTS' j-hope is slated to release Mona Lisa through BigHit Music on March 21, 2025.

