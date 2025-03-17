BTS' j-hope talks about the group's much-anticipated return

On March 17, 2025, BTS' j-hope talked about the group's much-anticipated return on SiriusXM K-Pop Specials. He began by expressing that the band's comeback would be unbelievable. Reflecting on their last group activities in 2022, he acknowledged how fans would be eager to see them as a team after four years.

Ad

As translated by X user @mhereonlyforbts, the idol stated:

"I think it'll be unbelievable and it was I think 2022 when we last got together as a group and so if we come together it'll be after four years I think and the level of anticipation from the fans are really high that I know I mean I am even curious how it will be like as a team after we get all together after military service."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS' j-hope talked about the change in atmosphere following the group's comeback

The Sweet Dreams singer went on to mention that the group's much-anticipated comeback would be different from 2022. This time, all seven members have released their solo albums and projects, creating a new dynamic for their reunion. The artist added, as translated by X user @mhereonlyforbts:

"The situation is a little bit different from 2022 because everyone would have done their own solo album performances and then getting back together as a team so I am also curious about that too."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, BTS' j-hope spoke about the synergies shared among BTS members, highlighting the importance of aligning their energy as a team. As translated by X user @mhereonlyforbts, he explained:

"Because as a team the level of energy of 7 members should be aligned so we need to put a lot of effort like put it together, but one in the other hand it's something very natural because there's seven of us."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

j-hope then shared how his fellow bandmates, including Jungkook, reacted to his track Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel). He revealed that they were highly supportive and had positive feedback. As translated by X user @mhereonlyforbts, the idol stated:

"Jungkook was one of the members who listened to it first, and then other members got it listened to again, and when they all had positive feedback, and they were very supportive because it's an easy lesson song I try to put it out there for just my friends and then it also had positive feedback and also all the other stuff, I'm very proud of this project."

Ad

In recent news, BTS' j-hope is gearing up to release his much-anticipated single Mona Lisa on March 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback