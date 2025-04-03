"OMG THIS IS HUGE"- Fans react as BTS' j-hope secures the No.1 spot on TikTok’s music chart

On April 3, 2025, BTS' j-hope secured the No.1 spot on TikTok's music chart in Korea with his latest digital single Mona Lisa, sending the fandom into a frenzy. For the unversed, the idol released the single on March 21, 2025, through BigHit Music.

According to the agency, the song is intended to convey the inner beauty of a person, as they stated on Weverse:

"MONA LISA is a hip-hop and R&B track that celebrates a captivating person by playfully comparing them to the iconic masterpiece 'Mona Lisa,' which has charmed the world for centuries. Through this song, j-hope conveys that true allure lies not in one’s external beauty but in the unique qualities that make the person special."

Now, the male artist's aforementioned feat on TikTok has gone viral among fans, as they expressed pride in BTS' j-hope. One X user tweeted:

"OMG THIS IS HUGE."

The fandom also flaunted that BTS' j-hope's Mona Lisa dance challenge went viral, including among the locals. They further mentioned that non-fans joined the trend on TikTok as well.

"Mona Lisa challenge actually went viral," a fan shared.

"Mona Lisa is reallyyyy popular among locals specially people who interested in dance!! lots of non-fans joining the dance challenge so pls let’s do not waste this chance and keep pushing ML," another remarked.

"The dance challenge is really popular on tiktok, I saw locals join the dance too," one fan commented.

Netizens continued congratulating the male artist, with some referring to him as a "trendsetter."

"CONGRATULATIONS #JHOPE, the viral king, the trendsetter," a fan reacted on X.

"That's My Man!!!" a netizen wrote.

"We’ve dreamed of times like this since 2020," another mentioned.

About BTS' j-hope's recent charity work

In December 2024, BTS' j-hope donated 100 million Korean won to the families of the victims involved in the crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216. Furthermore, it was revealed in February 2025 that he made donations worth 200 million Korean won to the Seoul Asan Medical Center Children's Hospital.

These funds will be utilized for the improvement and development of treatment facilities for the patients. They would also be made available for research into rare and severe incurable diseases.

Subsequently, the male artist donated 100 million Korean won to the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association in March 2025. This donation will be used for wildfire relief efforts following the wildfires in Gyeongbuk, Ulsan, and some Gyeongnam locations.

In other recent news, BTS' j-hope embarked on his first solo tour, Hope On The Stage, on February 28, 2025.

