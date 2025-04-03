 "My hopekook crumbs"— Fans react as BTS' j-hope recalls his pre-debut banana incident with Jungkook

On April 2, 2025, BTS' j-hope took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he started a live broadcast, sending the fandom into a frenzy. During the activity, the male artist was eating a banana, to which a user commented, "Jungkook's banana?" In response, he laughed and said, "You eat them all," and "Ah, in those days."

BTS' Jungkook received a fruit basket during his pre-debut years. As a result, every member was occupied consuming the things from the male artist's gift, which was given to him by a fan. j-hope ate a banana from the bucket. However, the presents have been considered precious by the idols during their pre-debut years.

Jungkook observed that his fruit basket was getting empty, and asked the members to stop eating. As a result, BTS' j-hope, who was eating the banana, threw it on the floor in protest. The incident has been often discussed by the bandmates.

Subsequently, the clip from Weverse live circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. The fandom was elated to see BTS' j-hope remembering the iconic banana incident.

"my hopekook crumbs," an X user tweeted

The fandom mentioned it was funnier that BTS' j-hope and Jungkook's banana story was so "unserious."

"Even the world know their banana story now," a fan reacted.

"Their fights are so unserious this why bangtan friendship are tight. It's the same fight hopekook banana fight, vmin dumpling fight(biggest fight in their opinion) which we got like 2 self written songs from them as love comes out strongerbfoe vmin, jikook fight on rainy day," a fan shared.

"it’s even funnier knowing that it’s in the BTS Island game."- a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that unlike BTS' j-hope must be missing the group members.

"i feel like he misses his members so much he has been looking at old compilations of them because he keeps talking about old inside jokes of armys like the jhooooope meme, lachimolala, and now this," a user reacted.

"Haha, classic Hobi! Those banana memories never get old," a user mentioned.

"I guess they didn't quarrel too much because they remember the banana and the mandu thing way too much," a user commented.

BTS' j-hope released his digital single Mona Lisa

On March 21, 2025, BTS' j-hope released his digital single Mona Lisa through BigHit Music. It was a hip-hop and R&B track, which was showcased by playfully comparing them to the iconic masterpiece Mona Lisa, the painting that continuously seemed to charm the world.

The male artist wanted to convey the following message, as mentioned by BigHit Music via the South Korean social media platform Weverse:

"MONA LISA is a hip-hop and R&B track that celebrates a captivating person by playfully comparing them to the iconic masterpiece “Mona Lisa,” which has charmed the world for centuries. Through this song, j-hope conveys that true allure lies not in one’s external beauty but in the unique qualities that make the person special."

The press release further reads:

"This digital single is a heartfelt surprise gift from j-hope to his fans in appreciation of their unwavering love and support. As this release is j-hope’s way of expressing his gratitude, we kindly ask for your enthusiastic support and interest and j-hope’s future endeavors."

The male artist also released Sweet Dreams in collaboration with the American rapper and singer Miguel on February 7, 2025, through BigHit Music. He has released multiple albums, including Jack in the Box, Hope on the Street Vol.1, Hope World, and others.

He donated 100 million Korean won to the families of bereaved who were the victims of the Jeju Air Flight 2216 crash, which occurred in December 2024. Subsequently, he made donations to the Seoul Asan Medical Center Children's Hospital.

In recent news, the male artist donated 100 million Korean won to the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association. The latest charity amount would be utilized for wildfire relief efforts due to the wildfire damages in the Ulsan, Gyeongbuk, and Gyeongnam locations.

