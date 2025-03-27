"HISTORY MAKER"- Fans react as BTS' Jimin becomes first & only Korean soloist in Spotify history to have multiple albums surpass 2.5 billion streams

On March 27, 2025, BTS' Jimin emerged as the first and only Korean/K-pop soloist in the history of audio and streaming platform Spotify to have multiple albums, surpassing 2.5 billion streams, leaving the fandom proud. The male artist received the latest milestone as his second solo album, Muse, surpassed 2.5 billion streams.

It extended its record as the third most-streamed album on the platform. It is to be noted that Muse was the most-streamed Korean soloist and streamed 2024 K-act album on Spotify. An X user tweeted:

"CONGRATULATIONS #JIMIN#지민#ParkJimin#Jiminiefor Becoming the FIRST & ONLY Korean/K-Pop Soloist in Spotify's HISTORY to have Multiple Albums Reaching 2.5 BILLION Streams on SpotifyLEGENDARY #JIMIN RECORD BREAKER #JIMIN HISTORY MAKER #JIMIN #MUSE2_5BonSpotify."

The fandom mentioned that BTS' Jimin was loved and shared multiple congratulatory snippets to celebrate his latest milestone.

"THE Park Jimin and you're So Loved JIMIN JIMIN,"- a fan reacted.

"Congratulations to the new records,"- a fan shared.

"Let's keep on streaming premium as much as possible Add all of Jimin's discography into your Who focused playlists Fight for Jimin,"- a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that BTS' Jimin was a legendary singer who continued to showcase his music and vocals through his impressive discography.

"Legendary singer Jimin continues to showcase his real music and vocals through the muse... He made another milestone and we can't be more happier, congratulations jimin,"- a user reacted.

"Congratulations King Park Jimin,"- a user shared.

"CONGRATULATIONS#지민 #JIMIN #ParkJimin #Jimin for #MUSE SURPASSING 2.5 BILLION Streams on SpotifyBecoming the FIRST & ONLY K-SOLOIST in HISTORY to Reach this FEATwith Multiple Albums on SpotifyLEGENDARY #JIMIN,"- a user commented.

More about BTS' Jimin's second solo album, Muse

On July 19, 2025, BTS' Jimin released his second solo album, Muse, through BigHit Music. It was distributed by YG Plus and HYBE, respectively. It featured seven tracks, including Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco), Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, Who, and Closer Than This.

Following the release of the record, Muse charted at the No.1 spot on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 87 locations. The title track Who debuted at the top spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 112 locations. Subsequently, the song made its debut at the No.4 position on the United Kingdom's Official Singles Chart. It consecutively spent 11 weeks on it.

In recent news, the male artist is expected to be discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025.

