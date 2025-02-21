K-Pop soloists with the most songs over one billion on Spotify: Jungkook, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, Lisa, and others

On February 14, 2025, @TheePopCore shared a list of the talented K-pop soloists with the most songs surpassing one billion streams on Spotify, including Jungkook, Kim Taehyung, Jimin, Lisa, and others. The list of the top six singers who have achieved the following milestone is provided below:

Jungkook (3 songs) Jimin (2 songs) Jennie (1 song) Kim Taehyung (1 song) Rosé (1 song) Lisa (1 song)

It is to be noted that the aforementioned K-pop artists have achieved the following milestone with only one to three songs. The feat cemented their status as one of the K-pop community's most loved and talented singers. It is to be noted that BTS' Jungkook emerged as a soloist, with three songs having one billion streams on Spotify.

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin has more than two songs with one billion streams on Spotify

According to @TheePopCore, BTS' Jungkook was crowned as the K-pop soloist with the most songs, having one billion streams on the audio listening platform Spotify. The male artist's tracks, including Seven, Left and Right with Charlie Puth, and Standing Next to You, have recorded over one billion streams.

Seven and Standing Next to You are the tracks from his full-length studio debut album, Golden. It was released on November 3, 2023, through BigHit Music.

Subsequently, BTS' Jimin's tracks, including Like Crazy and Who, have garnered over one billion streams on Spotify. The former song was from the male artist's first studio album, Face, released on March 24, 2023, through BigHit Music. Meanwhile, the latter was part of his second mini-album, Muse. It was dropped on July 19, 2024, through BigHit Music.

BTS' Kim Taehyung's R&B track Love Me Again surpassed one billion streams on the audio listening platform. The song was included in the male idol's first studio album, Layover. It was released on September 8, 2023, through BigHit Music.

BLACKPINK's Rosé's collaborative track APT. with the American singer and songwriter Bruno Mars reached one billion streams on the platform. It was part of the female artist's full-length studio album Rosie, released on December 6, 2024, through The Black Label.

Jennie's collaborative track One of the Girls with The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp has exceeded over 1.6 billion streams. It was dropped on December 8, 2023, through XO and Republic Records.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Lisa's solo song LALISA has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. It was part of the female artist's debut single album Lalisa. The record was released on September 10, 2021, through YG Entertainment.

In recent news, Jungkook, Jimin, and Kim Taehyung have been enlisted for mandatory military service. They are expected to be discharged in June 2025. Meanwhile, Lisa and Jennie are gearing up to release their albums, Alter Ego and Ruby, on February 28, 2025, and March 7, 2025, respectively.

