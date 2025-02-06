BTS' Jungkook’s ‘SEVEN’ becomes longest-charting K-pop song on Billboard Philippines Hot 100 Chart at 32 weeks

BTS' Jungkook recently appeared in the headlines, as his solo track SEVEN completed a record 32 weeks on the Billboard Philippines Hot 100 Chart. Currently, the song has achieved #54 place on the stated chart. With its latest milestone, Jungkook’s single became the longest-charting song by a K-pop act on the Billboard Philippines Hot 100 Chart.

Following JK’s SEVEN, BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s OOTG and BTS’ Jimin’s WHO occupied the second position, respectively. Both spent 28 weeks on the chart.

Jeon Jungkook’s track was originally launched on July 14, 2023, as his debut solo song. Later, in November 2023, BTS’ Jungkook released his first solo album, GOLDEN, which included two separate versions of SEVEN, Explicit and Clean Versions, alongside other tracks.

BTS' Jungkook’s SEVEN retained its position on Billboard Global 200 for 80 weeks

On January 29, Naver noted that BTS' Jungkook's SEVEN acquired the distinction of being the longest-charting K-Pop solo track on the Billboard Global 200, holding its spot on the chart for 80 weeks. Moreover, Golden maknae’s song ended up being the inaugural track by an Asian solo artist to remain on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US Charts for 79 weeks.

SEVEN also earned an award for the direction of its original MV. Bradley and Pablo, the creators of its video, were awarded the Bronze Award at the Clio Awards in the “Film Craft: Direction” category. Clio Awards is an annual ceremony that recognizes originality and exceptional creativity in advertising, design, and communication, assessed by a global panel of advertising professionals.

BTS' Jungkook's single also surpassed Hozier's Take Me to Church, which had a previous score of 8.3 million points, achieving 8.8 million points on the United World Chart. Jungkook's inaugural solo single, SEVEN, established a new record for the most significant debut song in history on the United World Chart.

The BTS member's SEVEN has exhibited significant achievement and musical excellence by achieving big certifications in several international markets. The following is a list of certifications obtained by BTS' Jungkook for his solo track so far:

USA — 2x Platinum

Canada — 2x Platinum

UK — Silver

New Zealand — Platinum

Japan — Platinum Streaming (Clean Ver.)

Japan — Platinum Streaming (Explicit Ver.)

South Korea — Platinum Streaming (Clean Ver.)

Belgium — Gold

Portugal — Gold

Italy — Gold

France — Gold

Spain — Gold

Most recently, SEVEN was certified Gold in Belgium on January 14, 2025, as it sold over 20,000 copies in the country. The vocalist joined PSY as the only K-pop artist with a Gold certification in Belgium.

As of this writing, the singer is serving his mandatory term in military training that started in December 2023. Jungkook will be completing his service in June 2025.

