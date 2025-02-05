“Never beating the jungkook son allegations”- Fans in awe over BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun’s rendition of BTS’ idol’s ‘Still With You’ during recent live

On February 4, 2025, BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun interacted with his fans through his live stream on the South Korean social media app Weverse. During his livestream, the young idol covered Jungkook’s Still With You. The BTS idol’s track was originally released in 2020.

K-pop fans were ecstatic to hear BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun singing Jungkook’s song. As a result, fans praised Jaehyun and gushed over his fanboying of Jungkook. One user on X stated:

“EVEN HIS VOICE SOUNDS LIKE HIM never beating the jungkook son allegations FR”

Many others shared their reactions to BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun’s cover online. While some claimed he is the “biggest fanboy” of BTS’ Jungkook, others said Still With You was his favorite track. Another fan mentioned other K-pop idols who admired the SEVEN singer, including ENHYPEN’s Jungwon and TXT’s Taehyun.

“the biggest fanboy jungkook indeed,” a fan said.

“he loves jungkook sunbaenim so much im crying like since day 1 and this song is definitely his fav,” wrote a fan.

“i have to say that i love how jaehyun and also enhypen jungwon & txt taehyun are constantly so open about how much they admire jungkook and love his music. like they're the BIGGEST idols-fanboys of jungkook it's adorable,” stated an admirer.

“Everytime i see this man i just see the younger jungkook,” wrote a fan.

Some said BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun was like a “younger Jungkook,” while others praised his singing by saying he sang the “best cover” of Still With You.

“He loves jungkook sunbaenim so much until he turn into 2015 jeon jungkook i need u era,” commented an admirer.

“you hear bangtan songs like this after a little while (because you barely listen to songs now anyway) and it just hits you (very violently) why you became a fan of the group and their art and gave them your heart,” wrote another fan.

“Wait isn’t he the rapper from BOYNEXTDOOR? Damn…. I could get drag for this but he kinda look like a younger JK,” commented a fan.

“This song is so evergreen. And this guy is actually good. Probably the best cover of swy I've heard so far,” stated an admirer.

BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun sang covers for Jungkook’s other songs on several occasions

In 2024, BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun performed various songs by the BTS idol, including Standing Next To You, Euphoria, and Too Sad To Dance on different occasions and platforms.

On January 11, 2024, BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun sang Jungkook's single Standing Next to You on M Countdown. Jaehyun’s performance embodied the essence of the BTS vocalist through seasoned performance and reminding audiences of the BTS singer.

Following that, in March 2024, he expressed his adoration for Jungkook by singing covers of his songs Euphoria and Too Sad to Dance, much to the pleasure of fans who were astonished by his skill and passion. He performed these songs on his Weverse livestream.

Currently, BTS’ Jungkook is performing his obligatory military duties following the commencement of his service in December 2023. The singer will be discharged in June this year.

