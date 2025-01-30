“Another jewel in JK's crown”- Fans react as BTS' Jungkook’s ‘3D’ becomes his fourth solo track to cross 790 million on Spotify 

BTS' Jungkook’s single 3D recently came to the attention after it surpassed 790 million streams on Spotify. With this feat, Jungkook became the only K-pop soloist to have four songs with over 790 million streams on the music streaming platform.

Jeon Jungkook made his song 3D in collaboration with the popular American musician Jack Harlow, which came out on September 29, 2023. This song was presented as part of Jungkook’s debut solo album, GOLDEN. Therefore, the idol’s 3D track became the third song from his album to exceed the 790 million mark.

Fans of BTS' Jungkook were thrilled to see his newest achievement. As a result, his fans flooded the internet with their excitement for further streaming and the success of the song. One user on X wrote:

“I can't wait for 3D to hit 1B, another jewel in JK's crown”

Many other reactions to BTS' Jungkook’s latest milestone were recorded on the internet. While several fans showed their enthusiasm for achieving the target of 1 billion streams on Spotify this year, others referred to Jungkook and his song 3D as “legendary.”

“Let's get to 1B asap Jungkook will get a 1B plaque for 3D before this year ends as well,” commented a fan.

“LEGENDARY RECORDS, LEGENDARY ARTIST! HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK,” wrote a fan.

“3D is in top jungkook best song,” commented another admirer.

“Let's go higher 800 M coming soon!!! CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK,” stated another fan.

While some highlighted that the idol had achieved four songs beyond the 790 million mark, others described BTS' Jungkook as the “global international popstar.”

“let's give 3D a billion streams before Jungkook discharge,” wrote an admirer.

“Jungkook continues to break records! 3D has now reached this incredible milestone n with 4 songs surpassing 790M streams, the journey doesn’t stop here. Let’s keep pushing, 800M is just around the corner! Let’s go higher, always!,” commented another fan.

“The number one Global International Popstar,” stated a fan.

BTS' Jungkook exceeded 100 million mark for Spotify streams in 2025

Golden Maknae set a new record merely at the start of the new year. The Standing Next To You artist recently exceeded 100 million Spotify streams in 2025, achieving this milestone in the first 16 days of the year. Although Jungkook has not released any new music as a part of an album since 2023, this is his second-fastest year to achieve this milestone.

With the latest figure, he became the third K-pop soloist and fourth K-pop act to surpass the 100 million mark by 2025. BLACKPINK's Rosé, BTS, and Jimin are the other three K-pop acts who have reached this milestone in 2025 so far.

At the beginning of this year, on January 1, BTS' maknae became the first K-pop soloist to sell more than 3.2 million album units of his record GOLDEN on Hanteo.

The BTS member's album was the best-selling K-pop album in Hanteo's history. Jungkook's album GOLDEN was released on November 3, 2023. The BTS member beat Kim Gun-mo's 30-year-old record for Wrongful Meeting.

After enlisting in December 2023, BTS' Jungkook is currently serving his last few months in military duty. He is expected to be released in June 2025.

