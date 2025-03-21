"Only reason I've ever watched a k-drama in my entire life"- Fans react as BTS' Jimin's track "With You" surpasses 300 M streams on Spotify 

On March 21, 2025, BTS' Jimin and Ha Sung-woon's collaborative original soundtrack With You surpassed 300 million streams on the audio listening platform Spotify, leaving the fandom proud. The song is one of the OSTs for the slice-of-life and romance drama Our Blues. The digital single was released on April 24, 2022, through YamYam Entertainment. It was penned by the writer Jihoon and produced by Song Doong-woon, respectively.

Subsequently, the male artist' latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Fans expressed pride in him, and an X user tweeted that they watched a K-drama for Jimin.

"CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN and HA SUNG WOON #WhitYou is a very beautiful song and the only reason I've ever watched a k-drama in my entire life, wrote a fan.

The fandom described BTS' Jimin's With You track as beautiful.

"The song is so beautiful Congratulations Jimin," a fan reacted.

"CONGRATULATIONS#지민 #JIMIN #ParkJimin & #HaSungWoon for Your Beautiful OST #WithYou SURPASSING 300 MILLION Streams on SpotifyIt's #JIMINS 5th Song Under His Spotify Profile to SURPASS this FEAT#WithYou300MSUCKS HUH," a fan shared.

Many fans stated that With You was one of their favorite songs.

"This is one of my favorite Jimin songs. He truly stole my heart with this song," an X user reacted.

"Congratulations Jimin!!! Next songs close to 300M: Serendipity, Epiphany, More, Take Two," an X user shared.

"with you have always been close to my heart CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN," an X user commented.

More about BTS' Jimin's second solo album

On July 19, 2024, BTS' Jimin released his second solo mini album, Muse, through BigHit Music. The record featured seven tracks, including Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco), Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Line, Who, and Closer Than This.

Muse ranked at the No.1 spot on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 87 countries, followed by the title track which reached the top position on iTunes Top Songs chart in 112 locations. Meanwhile, the record made its debut on the Billboard 200 chart and consecutively spent 34 weeks there.

Meanwhile, the British Phonography Industry honored the track WHO with a gold certification on February 14, 2025. It was also placed at the 41 position on the 2024 Billboard Japan's Hot Album Year End Chart.

BTS' Jimin is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

