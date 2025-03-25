"THE POWER YOU HOLD"- Fans react as BTS' j-hope and the Louvre Museum release a video promoting his single Mona Lisa featuring the iconic painting

On March 25, 2025, the Louvre Museum released a video promoting BTS' j-hope's latest digital track, Mona Lisa, featuring the iconic painting by Leonardo da Vinci, leaving the fandom in awe. They collaborated with @bts.bighitofficial and @uarmyhope, for the update. They captioned the post as:

"For his new song "MONA LISA," j-hope (@uarmyhope), the singer of BTS (@bts.bighitofficial), is inspired by one of the Louvre Museum's greatest masterpieces!"

The reel showcased BTS' j-hope in a complete red ensemble, and he completed his overall appearance with red sunglasses. It transitioned to the painting of Mona Lisa with the male artist' second digital single playing in the background.

Subsequently, the video circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They were elated to see the Louvre Museum promoting the idol's latest record. Enthusiastically, an X user tweeted:

"OMG!!!! j-hope really did it! A collab post with Musée du Louvre official account to hype the ONE AND ONLY MONA LISA!!! OH, hobi, THE POWER YOU HOLD!!! AYYYYYYY The post appeared on both the museum and BTS official account, INSANE!!!"

The fandom stated they were proud of BTS' j-hope. Many also complimented his vocal skills.

"I'm so proud of him I could cry Hobi deserves everything and more,"- a fan reacted.

"Okay but CAN WE TALK BOUT HOSEOK'S ENGLISH? AND THE WAY HE LOOKS?! he himself is a masterpiece,"- a fan shared.

"I still can’t believe it the OG MONA LISA even showed j-hope’s lyrics on the post. This is the coolest thing everrrrrr,"- a fan mentioned.

Many fans observed that Louvre Museum took the golden opportunity of promoting the male artist through their social media account.

"Omg ToT Only the j-hope can get louvre promoting his art ToT This is so new like j-hope never hot this kind of promotions in his whole life I'm crying seeing all these kind of promotions we were robbed these whole years he was really getting zero promotions with the grp,"- a user reacted.

"The Louvre had one chance and took it, I respect them for that,"- a user shared.

"I thought it was like the ones I’ve been seeing all over the tl but this is real love love love this,"- a user mentioned.

More about BTS' j-hope's Mona Lisa

On March 15, 2025, BTS' j-hope officially announced through the South Korean social media platform Weverse that he would be releasing his second digital single, Mona Lisa, on March 21, 2025. According to BigHit Music, the track has been designated as a hip-hop and R&B song that celebrates an individual by comparing them to the iconic masterpiece Mona Lisa. The press release mentioned:

"Through this song, j-hope conveys that true allure lies not in one's external beauty but in the unique qualities that make the person special."

It was a surprise from the male artist to his fans to appreaciate and resonate the unwavering love and support. He wanted to express his gratitute to the fandom for their enthusiatisc support.

In recent news, BTS' j-hope released the digital single Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) on March 7, 2025.

