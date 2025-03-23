"Our art piece, hobi"— Fans go gaga over BTS' j-hope's Mona Lisa performance on Studio CHOOM 

On March 23, 2025, STUDIO CHOOM's official YouTube video dropped BTS' j-hope's Mona Lisa performance, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The male artist donned a white t-shirt styled with a diamond-engraved deep blue jacket. He completed his overall appearance with light blue jeans and a cap.

BTS' j-hope flaunted the choreography and smooth steps for his latest digital track, and he was accompanied by back dancers. Subsequently, the performance video circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom.

"Our art piece, hobi. He's so cool!!! Love the choreo so much. I love the jacket too," an X user tweeted.

The fandom mentioned that they loved the performance video, and stated that BTS' j-hope's dance moves were cool. Some users also noted that the choreography was fun to watch.

"Really loving this performance video! Some really cool moves! j-hope and the dancers seem to be having so much fun," a fan reacted.

"THEE COOLEST HUMAN IN EXISTENCE," a fan shared.

"Oh my god!!!! This is FIRE. I love it!!!1 The choreo looks so fun, the beat of this song is SO GOOD. The lyrics are fun and s*xy and a liiiiiiiiiittle bit naughty too I LOVE IT ALL! (sorry for yelling but it's hobi)," a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that the angles, lights, and performance video were of top-notch quality.

"has to be one of my favorite choreos from him YASSSSSSSS 10/10 NO NOTES THIS IS PERFECTION," a user reacted.

"Just look at his face he knows he ate with this one," a user shared.

"YES YES YESSSSSSS!!! The outfit, the performance itself, the angles, the lights, everything made it even better and satisfying to watch! Loved it," a user commented.

More about BTS' j-hope's track Mona Lisa

According to BigHit Music, BTS' j-hope's second digital track, Mona Lisa, was released on March 21. Through the song, the K-pop idol intended to emphasize on inner qualities of an individual.

"MONA LISA is a hip-hop and R&B track that celebrates a captivating person by playfully comparing them to the iconic masterpiece “Mona Lisa,” which has charmed the world for centuries. Through this song, j-hope conveys that true allure lies not in one’s external beauty but in the unique qualities that make the person special," the agency added.

The agency further stated:

"This digital single is a heartfelt surprise gift from j-hope to his fans in appreciation of their unwavering love and support. As this release is j-hope’s way of expressing his gratitude, we kindly ask for your enthusiastic support and interest, and j-hope’s future endeavors."

In recent news, the male artist unveiled his digital single Sweet Dreams in collaboration with Miguel.

