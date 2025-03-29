"She has her own unique style" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope interacts with Bada Lee & Tatter's 'Mona Lisa' dance challenge video

On March 28, 2025, BTS' j-hope interacted with Bada Lee & Tatter's Mona Lisa dance challenge video through Instagram, leaving the internet in a frenzy. The female dancer shared the clip on her social media account, flexing the choreography of the latest digital single. She also shared the update on the story and tagged the idol.

Subsequently, BTS' j-hope left the comment,

"The best of the best"

He re-shared Bada Lee's post on his Instagram story. He captioned 'masterpiece' on the story. Later, the video circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They were overjoyed with the duo's online interaction. Excitedly, an X user tweeted the following praise about her unique style:

"I still wonder how anyone could ever say she can't dance or that Sha dances badly... I saw so many armys last year saying that... Was that jealousy? Maybe idk, but clearly she has her own unique style and she slays it"

The fandom stated that BTS' j-hope's Mona Lisa choreography style suited her.

"They're really slaying it," a fan reacted.

"This choreography suits her style," a fan shared.

"I feel like she did better this time compared to other trends/choreos," a fan commented.

Internet users expressed their desire to see BTS' j-hope and Bada Lee grooving to the music someday.

"jhope commented on bada lee's mona lisa dance challenge reel and even posted it on his story saying "masterpiece" MY BABIES," a user reacted.

"Bada Lee who is V's friend and good dancer , follows J-hope on Instagram now!! I hope one day Bada Lee will dance in feat with VHOPE," a user shared.

"I love this so much! I love Bada, and I have been wanting her and Hobi to dance together for a while. Close enough, I guess? Hahaha," a user mentioned.

More about BTS' j-hope's Mona Lisa track

On March 21, 2025, BTS' j-hope dropped his second digital single Mona Lisa. The hip-hop and R&B tracks celebrated a person by positively comparing them to the painting Mona Lisa painting. According to the press release shared by BigHit Music, the track was about the following message:

"Through this song, j-hope conveys that true allure lies not in one's external beauty but in the unique qualities that make the person special."

The press release further stated:

"This digital single is a heartfelt surprise gift from j-hope to his fans in appreciation of their unwavering love and support. As this release is j-hope's way of expressing his gratitude, we kindly ask for your enthusiastic support and interest and j-hope's future endeavors."

In recent news, the male artist dropped another single, Sweet Dreams, in collaboration with American single Miguel on March 7, 2025, through BigHit Music.

