"I miss them"— Fans react as BTS' j-hope talks about group members on the latest live

On April 2, 2025, local time, BTS' j-hope took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he started a live broadcast. The male artist talked about how he has been missing his bandmates. He expressed his desire for a quick reunion with them. He added, as translated by X user @btschartsdailyc:

"I miss them. It won't be long before we see each other again. I send a message in the groupchat saying "It's already April not long left, fighting."

Subsequently, the clip from the Weverse live circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could resonate with BTS' j-hope's words and stated they were also missing him.

"I feel emotional just reading what Hobi said that even they themselves truly do miss each other a lot. This MS must have really impacted them a lot given that this is the longest time they have been apart. Their reunion will be ultra special and emotional. I miss them," an X user tweeted.

The fandom stated they felt the same emotions that BTS' j-hope did. They had teary eyes and encouraged the male artists to cheer up. Many fans mentioned that the band would be reunited in eighty days, and they could not wait to see their reunion.

"80 days..im gonna cry. once that number was in hundreds dude. we did it yall," a fan reacted.

"This is getting me teary . We all have come a long way now only 80 days are left," a fan shared.

"Aww, that’s so sad Hobi really miss his members a lot Don’t worry Cheer up, Hobi I don’t want to see you’ll getting upset Please stay calm, Hobi Stay strong, Hobi Your members will always be by your side and ARMY too Apobangpo," a fan commented.

"I canNOT believe we’re in the homestretch of Bangtan FINALLY being reunited. I was SUPER sad and emotional when the last 4 enlisted. It was a heavy and touchy subject no one wanted to talk about AND NOW WERE 80 DAYS FROM THEM BEING DONE AND COMING HOME," a user mentioned.

Many internet users mentioned that they were waiting for the OT7 selca following their military discharge. They mentioned the excitement at the reunion of the bandmates.

"I love how all BTS members are just as excited for the reunion as much as ARMY are ,we keep winning as a fandom," a user reacted.

"there’s something so intimate about the way they’re all counting down with us," a user shared.

"Happy almost OT7 discharge day," a user commented.

"the tears imma let out seeing that first ot7 reunion pic," a user mentioned.

BTS' j-hope released two singles, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and Mona Lisa, through BigHit Music

On March 7 and March 21, 2025, BTS' j-hope released two tracks— Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and Mona Lisa. The songs were unveiled through BigHit Music. According to a press release shared by the male artist' record label, Mona Lisa has been described as a track that sheds light on the internal beauty of a human.

The release mentioned:

"MONA LISA is a hip-hop and R&B track that celebrates a captivating person by playfully comparing them to the iconic masterpiece “Mona Lisa,” which has charmed the world for centuries. Through this song, j-hope conveys that true allure lies not in one’s external beauty but in the unique qualities that make the person special."

It further reads:

"This digital single is a heartfelt surprise gift from j-hope to his fans in appreciation of their unwavering love and support. As this release is j-hope’s way of expressing his gratitude, we kindly ask for your enthusiastic support and interest, and j-hope’s future endeavors."

BTS' j-hope will be headlining Lollapalooza Berlin on July 12 and 13, 2025, at the Olympic Park and Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

In recent news, as part of his philanthropic activity, BTS' j-hope has donated 100 million won to the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association for the cause of wildfire relief efforts due to the wildfire damages that took place in Gyeongbuk, Gyeongnam, and Ulsan.

