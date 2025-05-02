"We needed that reassurance" - Fans react as Epik High's Tablo highlights the hopeful message of Stop the Rain ft. BTS' RM in a Weverse interview

Epik High's Tablo assured fans and listeners that his latest collaborative single, Stop the Rain, featuring BTS' RM, is a hopeful song. The song has already made waves among netizens for its raw, honest lyrics about both artists' personal journeys.

On May 2, 2025, Weverse Magazine posted an interview with Epik High's Tablo, in which he discussed the latest single and his experience working with RM. During the interview, he was asked what kind of emotions he hopes to convey through Stop the Rain.

Tablo shared that RM asked him whether they sounded emotionally detached or if they felt that way, to which Epik High's rapper answered that he feels numb to pain, even though his lyrics may suggest pain.

He felt that he should sound more detached to show the contrast in vocals for both singers. But when he saw RM's lyrics, he felt the need to rewrite his own part.

He explained that as soon as he did it, all his old experiences came flooding back. He further stated:

"It was probably the same for RM. When that happens, you can’t just sit there wondering, “Can I really write this?” You have to write it raw. And I just want to tell both our fanbases, just in case, that there’s no need to worry. It shows how strong we are that it’s called “Stop The Rain.” It’s actually a hopeful song."

Fans rushed to the internet to express their thoughts about the song and Tablo calling it hopeful. One fan remarked that they needed that "reassurance".

"And I just want to tell both our fanbases, just in case, that there’s no need to worry. It shows how strong we are that it’s called “Stop The Rain.” It’s actually a hopeful song." Tablo knew we needed that reassurance," commented a fan on X.

Similar reactions continued on X, where fans lauded Tablo and RM, remarking that "survivor can tell their story."

"Great interview on #StopTheRain by Tablo @blobyblo of Epik High feat RM, where Tablo really goes into detail into the music making and releasing decisions and overall meaning of this song to them. Also very grateful to the address to "the 2 fandoms" that we shouldn't worry," reacted another fan.

"And I hope we do see STOP The Rain as a hopeful song. Cuz only survivors can tell you their story," a fan remarked on X.

"This is what actually really helped me when I found BTS. To hear that I am not alone in struggles. That others are feeling similar things and that those things can be battled, and overcome. It's so, so brave and strong to share vulnerabilities out in the open like this," commented another fan.

More fan reactions praised Epik High's singer for carefully handling the collaboration and taking care of BTS's leader.

"The way tablo has carefully handled this collab I feel so grateful towards him. He himself has experienced an immense amount of hate from antis …..he’s the senior BTS never had. thank you @blobyblo we hope the world is kinder to both of you," wrote a fan.

"Thank you, Tablo, for clarifying it.Please always stay health and happy, you and Namjoon," added another a fan.

"the way tablo has so gracefully handled this collab is commendable, he was actually worried about namjoon and also about us," said another fan.

More about Tablo & RM's Stop the Rain and why its release was delayed

Epik High's Tablo and BTS's RM released their second collaborative single, Stop the Rain on May 2, 2025. This song marks the second time the duo has worked together after collaborating on the track, All Day from RM's studio album, Indigo.

Tablo shared the announcement on his social media account by sharing a teaser video revealing two poker cards. On April 25, 2025, the Epik High member shared on his Instagram the reason for the delay of Stop the Rain.

He mentioned that he and RM started discussing their next project together immediately after All Day, three years ago.

He revealed that their goal was to create something starkly different from their earlier collaboration and something that has elements from both of their musical worlds. They mutually decided to go with the theme of rain.

He further stated that Stop the Rain was recorded just before RM's military enlistment. However, Tablo was a bit hesitant to release the song because he didn't know whether it was okay to release a song that was like a personal journal to the BTS member.

Tablo shared that he held on to the song for a long time, and it was only when RM called and gave permission to release it that he decided to do so. At the end of the video, he confessed that he is not doing any promotion for the song and requested fans to take the song "where it needs to go".

In other news, BTS's RM will be discharged along with his bandmates V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga in June 2025.

