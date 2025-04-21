From Taehyung's Sergeant promotion to Jimin's Special warrior rank: A look at BTS members' proudest military moments ahead of discharge

All BTS members are nearing the completion of their military duties. The group individually enlisted across 2022 and 2023 following South Korea’s conscription policy, which mandates 18 to 21 months of service for able-bodied men. Their time in the South Korean army has been marked by dedication, excellence, and distinction.

Jin led the way, beginning his service on December 13, 2022. He was officially discharged on June 12, 2024. Following him, j-hope enlisted next, starting on April 18, 2023, and completed his service on October 17, 2024.

SUGA, due to health concerns, fulfilled his obligations as a public service worker starting September 22, 2023. His discharge is scheduled for June 21, 2025. Meanwhile, RM and V entered military training on December 11, 2023, with Jimin and Jungkook following on December 12 as active-duty soldiers in the army.

Each member of the global phenomenon group has fulfilled their duties and achieved notable milestones during their service.

Disclaimer: The list is in the order of their enlistment.

BTS military achievements: from elite warriors to role models, a look at their most honorable moments in service

From commendations to elite titles, here's a detailed look back at the proudest military accomplishments of Jin, J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook.

1) Jin (Kim Seok-jin)

BTS' Jin (Image via Weverse/BTS)

As the first BTS member to enlist, eldest member of the band, Jin quickly distinguished himself during his five-week basic training at Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. He was appointed as the company commander trainee and selected to lead his unit at the graduation ceremony, commanding over 200 fellow recruits.

His performance in physical strength, mental discipline, and CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) exercises earned him the title of Special Class (Elite) Warrior. It was an accolade awarded to soldiers with exceptional evaluations across all criteria.

Jin was granted an early promotion to Corporal, followed by a promotion to Sergeant in December 2023, 4 months ahead of schedule. The idol also carried the heavy gear of three soldiers during the long 20km marches when they were unable to continue, showcasing his strength and commitment.

Jin served as an assistant instructor in the 5th Infantry Division and was noted for his leadership and approachability. He was also admired by trainees and fellow soldiers for his humility and generosity, which included purchasing snacks and skincare items for others.

These actions contributed to nicknames like "Captain Korea Jin" and "Indeed Sergeant Jin" from netizens and colleagues.

2) j-hope (Jung Ho-seok)

BTS' j-hope (Image via Weverse/BTS)

j-hope began his service in April 2023 and graduated from boot camp in May, earning the rank of Private First Class. Soon after, he became an assistant instructor at the 36th Infantry Division Recruitment Training Center in Wonju. It was a role that required prior application and demonstrated his commitment to contributing to the training of future soldiers.

In October 2023, the rapper earned the prestigious Special Warrior title. He passed the rigorous evaluations that included shooting accuracy (18+ out of 20), strength and endurance benchmarks (72 push-ups and 86 sit-ups in 2 minutes).

Combat exercises such as 10km marches with 20kg gear and high-speed sprints were also included in the evaluation process. His mental strength score reportedly was also above 90 out of 100.

j-hope was promoted early to Corporal in November 2023 and served as a squad leader. In April 2024, he participated in the Ministry of National Defense Honor Guard presentation and was commended for his professionalism.

In June 2024, he received the top prize at the Strong Warrior Army Speech Competition, where he reflected on his pride in training new recruits. Notably, his exceptional performance led to a policy change: idols would no longer be tasked with duties beyond their formal roles, such as hosting military competitions. His achievements and humility received wide praise, both inside and outside the military.

3) RM (Kim Nam-joon)

BTS' RM (Image via Weverse/BTS)

RM enlisted in December 2023 and graduated from the Nonsan Training Center in January 2024. He graduated as one of 4 Elite Soldiers out of a class of 200, making him an Elite Trainee graduate.

His performance led to a series of early promotions: to Private First Class in March, Corporal in August, and subsequently to fifth-level corporal. In February 2025, the BTS leader was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

4) V (Kim Tae-hyung)

BTS' V (Image via Weverse/BTS)

After completing basic training, V joined the elite Special Duty Team (SDT) of the ROKA Military Police on February 8, 2024. Known for handling high-stakes operations like counter-terrorism and hostage rescue, the SDT is one of the most selective units in the army.

V had earlier graduated as an Elite Trainee in January 2024.

On March 3, 2025, he achieved the Special Warrior status, despite suffering from a painful cracked rib during training. The idol also topped the ranks in shooting competitions and winter urban warfare drills. By March 13, 2025, he was promoted to Sergeant First Class.

On April 19, V was honored with the Military Police Excellence Award, and reports revealed he had ranked No. 1 in both shooting and combat drills, including surpassing the Special Class standard in running. V also won the SDT Exemplary Award for bravery during a stabbing incident, earning the Full-Arm Marksman Special Shooter distinction.

His influence also extended beyond performance. Kim reportedly donated workout equipment to his unit and treated fellow soldiers to meals earning praise from teammates of military and fans alike.

5) Jimin (Park Ji-min)

BTS' Jimin (Image via Weverse/BTS)

Jimin completed his basic training on January 17, 2024, graduating at the top of his class and receiving the Division Commander's Award for Best Trainee. In March, he was deployed to the prestigious Artillery Fire Direction Center (FDC), known as the “brain of the artillery,” requiring advanced analytical and technical skills.

He reportedly participated in the grueling COLD range outdoor training, simulating extreme winter combat scenarios without heat. On June 3, 2024, Jimin was recognized as a Special Warrior (Special Grade Soldier) at the Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC).

Jimin excelled in evaluations across physical strength, shooting accuracy, endurance, and service attitude. Criteria for this honor included a 3km run under 12.5 minutes, 86 sit-ups, 72 push-ups in 2 minutes, and a 5km run in full gear.

Jimin's consistent excellence led to early promotions and he became Corporal in September 2024 and Sergeant in March 2025. Jimin’s commitment and performance throughout his service earned praise from superiors, fellow soldiers, netizens and fans.

6) Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook)

BTS' Jungkook (Image via Weverse/BTS)

Currently serving as a military cook, Jungkook took on reportedly, one of the most physically demanding roles in the army. Despite the hard work and long hours associated with the position, youngest BTS member earned respect from many South Korean citizens, who has been through the military training and fans alike.

Many praised his humility and dedication. In March 2025, Jungkook was officially promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Though SUGA is currently serving as a public service worker, no details about his military duties have been made public. He is scheduled to be discharged from the service on June 21, 2025. RM and V are set to return a few weeks before him on June 10, 2025, followed by Jimin and Jungkook the next day on June 11, 2025.

BTS members' service has not only fulfilled national obligations but also deepened their bond with fans and earned respect across the world.

