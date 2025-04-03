"Our worlds colliding"- Fans ecstatic as BTS' j-hope follows ATEEZ on TikTok, becoming the only non-HYBE artist on the list

BTS' j-hope has caught fans’ attention with his latest TikTok activity. On April 2, as reported by X id @atzpopbase, fans noticed that the rapper had started following ATEEZ, making them the only non-HYBE group on his following list.

BTS' j-hope previously followed only 8 groups in total: BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, KATSEYE, SEVENTEEN, &TEAM, and ILLIT - all are under the umbrella company HYBE. His decision to include ATEEZ, which is managed by KQ ENTERTAINMENT, sparked curiosity among netizens.

The unexpected move has led to widespread excitement, with many wondering if a collaboration could be on the horizon. BTS' j-hope had previously liked a dance challenge video by ATEEZ member Mingi, which further fueled excitement for the fans.

Fans took to social media to share their enthusiasm over the possibility of these two powerhouse names coming together. One fan wrote,

"Our worlds colliding"

"Okay so...the moment i saw ateez performed BST in MAMA, i was like "hobi, please work with ateez" and then san and hobi did it...and like, maybe it's happening???" said another fan.

"I feel like hobi would love mingis producing style pls collab," shared a netizen.

"I always knew bts would love ateez, I knew it from the day they debuted. I was just WAITING for this day," wrote an X user.

"Jimin and Wooyoung will be doing a dance collaboration soon at a big event. Jungkook and San do a fresh shirtless dance collaboration. Suga and Hongjoong will collaborate to make music and sing it. Yunho Mingi and J-Hope will rock the stage soon. Shut up, I said what I said," read a comment on X.

Many fans took to social media to express their disbelief, nostalgia, and sheer joy over this moment, reminiscing about past interactions between BTS and ATEEZ while celebrating the latest development.

"If u told 2018 me any of this i would've keeled over and died... armytiny supremacy!!!" shared this fan.

"Seeing all these bangteez stuff happening recently, oh how 2020 me would've died on the spot," said this individual on X.

"Im sorry im gonna be so annoying about this i've literally dreamed of these days.... back in my day the most interaction we got between them was that one mama performance," shared this netizen.

"I swear the atiny inside me is jumping for joy. Ateez is the only safe boygroup with Txt in my head," added another fan.

BTS' j-hope and ATEEZ's San go viral with dance challenge as j-hope dominates charts and embarks on world tour

Aside from liking ATEEZ’s Mingi’s dance challenge, BTS' j-hope also collaborated with another member, San, for a TikTok challenge previously. The two teamed up for a dance video promoting j-hope’s single Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel, which was released on March 7, 2025.

Reflecting on the experience on a live March 10, San spoke highly of the BTS member in his livestream, describing him as kind and encouraging. He shared,

"First things first, he's an absolute angel. He was even more of an angel than I imagined, constantly praising me. He was like, "You're really popular these days," and even though I'm just a baby junior, he still actually looked me up and recognized me. He really paid attention and shared a lot of kind words. Meanwhile, I totally froze up from nerves. I really got quite nervous. Yeah... I think I was way too nervous."

He also acknowledged BTS’ contributions to "paving the way" for younger artists, wishing he had been able to properly express his appreciation at the moment.

"In K-pop, they paved such a smooth road for us juniors, so I really should've said something about that, but I got too nervous. So I can't even remember what I actually said... but I do remember just saying "thank you" over and over. Yeah, I was incredibly grateful to him. Really." Said the idol.

Meanwhile, BTS' j-hope is currently embarking on his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The journey began with a 3-night concert series at Seoul’s KSPO Dome, kicking off on February 28, 2025.

Following the Seoul performances, BTS' j-hope is set to tour across North America, with stops at renowned venues including Barclays Center in New York, Allstate Arena in Chicago, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The tour will then continue through Asia, starting with Manila on April 12 and 13, followed by Saitama on April 19 and 20, Singapore on April 26 and 27, and Jakarta on May 3 and 4.

j-hope's schedule also includes shows in Bangkok on May 10 and 11, Macau on May 17 and 18, and Taipei on May 24 and 25. The grand finale of HOPE ON THE STAGE will take place in Osaka on June 1.

In addition to Sweet Dreams, BTS' j-hope dropped another single in 2025 titled Mona Lisa. The track made an impressive debut, landing at No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100 and securing a spot on the Billboard Global 200. It also soared to No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales Chart.

This achievement marks Mona Lisa as BTS' j-hope's second chart-topping hit of the year, following the success of Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel.

