"AS IT SHOULD" — Fans celebrate as BTS' j-hope's Mona Lisa debuts at #1 on this week's Digital Song Sales chart

BTS' j-hope's latest single, Mona Lisa, has claimed the top spot on this week's Digital Song Sales chart. The achievement was reported in a post by X account @chartdata on March 31, 2025. Released on March 21, the track quickly gained traction and secured the top position.

Ad

Fans of BTS' j-hope quickly took to social media to express their excitement, with many celebrating the rapper-dancer's continued success. One fan on X tweeted:

"AS IT SHOULD"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Several fans echoed similar sentiments and praised the BTS member's new achievement.

"So proud of Hobi and his talent and hard work! He deserves this and so much more CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE" said a netizen.

"A unique track with personality. Topping digital sales shows his pull is still very real" commented an X user.

"No radio, no industry push, no collab , no payola, no ads jhope deserves more let’s goo" posted another fan.

Ad

"CONGRATULATIONS HOBIIIII SO PROUD OF YOU MY MAN" read a comment on X.

Others flooded platforms with enthusiastic reactions to the news of Mona Lisa's chart-topping debut. Many celebrated BTS' j-hope's achievement, praising his talent and the impact of his music.

"And that's when you make a good music" mentioned one fan.

"Im so happy we gave Hobi 2 #1 digital song sales" said an individual on X.

Ad

"YASS SO DESERVED CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE" shared this netizen.

"First Sweet Dreams and now Mona Lisa! Our sunshine deserves the best!" added this X user.

BTS' j-hope releases chart-topping single Mona Lisa and marks grand return with HOPE ON THE STAGE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before its official release, BTS' j-hope's Mona Lisa was previewed during his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. During the performance, the idol shared with the audience that Mona Lisa was his way of expressing love for ARMY.

The track was produced by Blake Slatkin, Cashmere Cat, and Misogi and arrived with a music video on release day. Inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's iconic painting, the track carries a deeper message beyond visual beauty.

Ad

According to BIGHIT Music, the song highlights the uniqueness that makes each individual special rather than just outward appearance. The label described it as a heartfelt tribute to beauty in all forms.

On April 1, 2025, Mona Lisa debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 65. The track also secured impressive positions on other charts, including No. 14 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales Chart. This makes Mona Lisa his second No. 1 hit of the year, following Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel).

Ad

Additionally, the song ranked No. 69 on the Canadian Hot 100, No. 9 on Japan’s Digital Singles chart, and No. 8 on both Japan’s Download Songs chart and New Zealand’s Hot Singles chart. In Singapore, it reached No. 22 on the RIAS chart. Furthermore, the track secured No. 84 on South Korea’s Circle chart and No. 56 on the UK Singles chart.

In addition to Mona Lisa, j-hope released another single in 2025, Sweet Dreams featuring Grammy-winning artist Miguel, on March 7.

Ad

Ad

Following his military discharge, BTS' j-hope has officially returned to the public eye with his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour kicked off with a three-night concert series at Seoul’s KSPO Dome, beginning on February 28, 2025.

After wrapping up in Seoul, BTS' j-hope will head to North America, performing at major venues such as Barclays Center in New York, Allstate Arena in Chicago, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The tour will then move to Asia, with scheduled stops in Manila on April 12 and 13, Saitama on April 19 and 20, Singapore on April 26 and 27, and Jakarta on May 3 and 4.

Additional performances are planned in Bangkok on May 10 and 11, Macau on May 17 and 18, and Taipei on May 24 and 25. The final show is set for June 1 in Osaka.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback