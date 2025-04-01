"Outdid himself !!!" — Fans rejoice as BTS's j-hope ties with Jungkook as the K-pop soloist with the most Billboard Hot 100 chart entries

On April 1, 2025, j-hope's latest single, Mona Lisa, debuted at No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100. According to @chartdata, he has become the K-pop soloist with the most Billboard Hot 100 entries, tying with his bandmate Jungkook, both having seven songs on the chart.

Following closely behind Jungkook and j-hope, Jimin has six entries on the chart, tying with V and BLACKPINK's Jennie. PSY and Lisa follow with five entries each.

This marks the BTS rapper's seventh entry on the charts, following Chicken Noodle Soup, More, Arson, On the Streets (with J. Cole), Don Toliver's LV Bag (feat. Pharrell Williams & j-hope), and Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel).

The song also reached No. 14 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales Chart, making it his second song this year, after Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel), to top the chart.

Fans took to social media to congratulate the More singer and share their thoughts on his latest achievement. One fan remarked that the singer outdid himself and hoped that he would rise higher than this.

"Outdid himself !!! CONGRATULATIONS JHOPE!!! Let's go higher!" commented a fan on X.

Fans continued to react on X, praising the singer for achieving this feat without any CD, airplay, or advertising.

"CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE.. you did with the solo song,no playlist, no cds.. The man you are," commented another fan.

"j-hope did this without CDs, playlists or radio broadcasts omg," reacted another fan.

"Without ads, promotion. Performance before advertising and he surpassed every debut this year," remarked another fan.

More fans praised the singer, with one stating that he deserves this and much more, while another highlighted that he is not only kind-hearted but also a talented musician.

"So proud of Hobi and his talent and hard work! He deserves this and so much more," added another fan.

"Yayy Hobi!!! Another one Not only a kind human being but a musician with hit songs," wrote another fan on X.

"and when hobi releases his next solo song, he will have 8!! omg!!" exclaimed another fan.

More about j-hope's latest singles, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and Mona Lisa

Sweet Dreams, featuring American singer & songwriter Miguel, was released on March 7, 2025. The single was co-written by j-hope along with Johnny Goldstein, Sean Douglas, Sam Martin, and Theron Thomas.

The song was previewed on the final day of the Hope on the Stage World Tour at the KSPO Dome, Seoul. He shared the inspiration behind the track with the audience and stated:

"I’ve never released a song centered on love before, so this is my serenade to all of you,” as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily on March 3, 2025.

Sweet Dreams reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 79 countries, including the UK, US, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, and more. It also topped the Worldwide iTunes Song and European iTunes Song Chart, as reported by Star News on March 8, 2025.

Mona Lisa was released on March 21, 2025, and was also teased during Hope on the Stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. According to BIGHIT Music, Mona Lisa is a heartfelt song that honors beauty and draws inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece.

The label said:

"It conveys that what truly moves someone is not external beauty, but rather the distinctive characteristics that make each person special."

In other news, j-hope is set to headline the Lollapalooza Berlin music festival on July 12 and 13 at Olympiastadion Berlin.

